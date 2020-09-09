Pune Police Give Vintage Nirma Jingle Reference In Its Advisory Post On Twitter; See Here

During the lockdown, Pune Police have been sharing updates, news and are also giving out some advice to the people through social media. They often opt for some witty posts to give a strong message to the citizens. Such unique and funny posts often find their way to viral news. One such post is also doing the rounds on the internet recently. The reason why it is getting popular over social media is that the post made to increase awareness among people has a Nirma Jingle connection. Here is everything you need to know about the viral news of Pune Police’s Twitter post.

Pune Police's Twitter post with Nirma jingle reference

A lot of people have heard the classic Nirma jingle in its ads. The vintage ad jingle of Hema, Rekha, Jaya, and Sushma are back again but this time in a witty advisory post by Pune police. The Nirma jingle twitter post here in question is shared on the official twitter handle of the Pune Police. The picture has clothes drying rope with four masks hanging from it. The masks have a name written on each one of them. The four masks have the names Hema, Rekha, Jaya and Sushma referencing the names from the popular Nirma jingle. Here is a look at the Pune Police’s Twitter post.

The Pune Police came up with this unique post to make people aware about the correct usage of masks. It gives crucial advice on mask-wearing to people. The post has advised people on not to share their masks with other people accidentally. It also advised that the protective face masks should be regularly washed too. The Tweet read as, “Hang out your masks to dry, not your safety. Do not accidentally share masks. #SabkiSafetyKeLiye #UseYourOwnMask #OnGuardAgainstCorona”

This is not the first time that Pune Police has come up with such a unique idea to advise and inform people. Their previous post about not sharing masks had also gone viral on social media. Here is a look at Pune Police’s post.

