Pune Police Urge All To Stay Indoors Amid Pandemic Using A Scene From 'FRIENDS'

Pune Police, which is known for its witty posts, has yet again shared a rib-tickling video to spread an important message with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Posting a short scene from famous sitcom Friends, they have urged people to stay at home. Along with the clip, they have explained that being at home, people can protect themselves as well as their ‘friends’.

The five-second clip, which was posted earlier on August 13, shows Joey and Chandler sitting on a couch as Rachel anxiously looks for something. As they continue watching TV, Joey in his signature style says ‘Inside? Good, Outside Bad’ highlighting it is better to stay inside. Along with the clip, they've used hashtags #RealFriendsStayIndoors and #OnGaurdsAgainstCoronato spread the message.

I'll be there for you- in my home safe, so that I can protect me as well as you.#RealFriendsStayIndoors#OnGuardAgainstCorona pic.twitter.com/fimJWDtMMu — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) August 13, 2020

Since shared, the video clip has been viewed over five thousand times and garnered over 265 likes. While many have called the clip ‘witty’, many others have thanked the department for serving thm during the pandemic.

Recently. Pune police shared a scene from Harry Potter to urge people to keep their passwords private and help then keeping cyber threats at bay. The clip shared on July 31, which marks the birthday of Harry, is now doing rounds of the internet.

Shared on Twitter, the deleted scene from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban shows Professor McGonagall expressing shock over (Neville Longbottom, a student who wrote down all the passwords and left the note lying around. “Which abysmally foolish person wrote down the password and then proceeded to lose them,” she says.

