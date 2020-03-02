Ravindra Jadeja Has 'Kanoon Ka Haath': Pune Police Gets Witty After Stunning Catch

New Zealand defeated India by 7 wickets in the second Test of the two-match New Zealand vs India Test series. With this win, the Kiwis clinched the series 2-0 and registered a clean sweep over India. India's tour of New Zealand, which started on a great manner, didn't end as they would have liked. After winning the T20I series 5-0, the visitors were whitewashed in the ODI as well as the Test series.

India, who had an ordinary Test series, didn't have much to remember from the series. But one moment which was memorable from the series was Ravindra Jadeja's unbelievable catch to dismiss Neil Wagner in the first innings of the second Test. Ravindra Jadeja took the sensational catch on the second day of the game to end the frustrating 51-run stand between Wagner and Kyle Jamieson for the ninth wicket in the first innings.

New Zealand vs India: Pune Police's witty take on Ravindra Jadeja catch

Wagner pulled a short delivery from Mohammed Shami and it seemed that the ball would easily sail over the boundary ropes before Ravindra Jadeja came running in and held the ball with just one hand while taking a massive leap. The catch was absolutely breathtaking as New Zealand commentator Ian Smith called it 'one of the best of all time'. Ravindra Jadeja received a lot of praise for his catch from the cricketing community in the New Zealand vs India Test. One of the messages that caught everyone's attention came from Pune Police’s official Twitter handle on the Ravindra Jadeja catch.

Pune Police posted a picture of Ravindra Jadeja’s stunning effort on Twitter and captioned it with reference to a famous Bollywood dialogue “Kanoon ke haath bahut lambe hote hai” on the Ravindra Jadeja catch.

IPL 2020: Ravindra Jadeja to play for CSK team 2020

Ravindra Jadeja is set to feature next in the India vs South Africa ODI series at home. Followed by that, he will play for the CSK team 2020 in the IPL 2020. The team will be led by MS Dhoni again.

IMAGE COURTESY: PUNE POLICE TWITTER