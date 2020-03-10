The Debate
Pune Police And Mumbai Police Tweet Holi Wishes In A Creative Way

What’s Viral

Pune Police and Mumbai Police used the joyous occasion of Holi to give out cautionary messages to 'miscreants' with a Hindi song twist from the 90s.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Pune police and Mumbai police send Holi message to 'Miscreants'

Pune Police and Mumbai Police used the joyous occasion of Holi to give out cautionary messages to 'miscreants'. This Holi both the departments decided to use a Hindi song with a twist in their posts and this has captured the attention of netizens. The police departments used a famous song of the 1990 movie Dil.

Pune police's tweet garnered 847 likes and 128 comments. Take a look at the tweet below.

The Mumbai police used a popular Holi song to warn miscreants that they remained ever vigilant. Their tweet garnered over 5,000 likes. Take a look at their post below.

People applauded both the departments' creativity and ingenuity but most used this chance to extend their Holi wishes. One user wrote 'Happy Holi to all people' while another wrote 'Sending lots of love and warm wishes on Holi to you'. 

Read: 'A Very Happy Holi': Australian PM Scott Morrison Greets Indian Diaspora

Read: Amid MP Crisis, Subramanian Swamy Makes Prediction On Maharashtra's Political Fate

 

Australian PM wishes Happy Holi

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on March 10 greeted the Indian diaspora in Australia on the occasion of Holi. As per reports, Morrison said that the festival stands for peace and prosperity and also claimed that the holiday gives an opportunity to share and embrace one's rich traditions.

Read: Congress' Fact-finding Panel Blames Delhi Police, Centre & AAP Govt For 'planned' Riots

Read: Turkish Police Fire Tear Gas As Crowd Gathered To Celebrate Women's Day

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
