Pune Police And Mumbai Police Tweet Holi Wishes In A Creative Way

Pune Police and Mumbai Police used the joyous occasion of Holi to give out cautionary messages to 'miscreants'. This Holi both the departments decided to use a Hindi song with a twist in their posts and this has captured the attention of netizens. The police departments used a famous song of the 1990 movie Dil.

Pune police's tweet garnered 847 likes and 128 comments. Take a look at the tweet below.

The Mumbai police used a popular Holi song to warn miscreants that they remained ever vigilant. Their tweet garnered over 5,000 likes. Take a look at their post below.

People applauded both the departments' creativity and ingenuity but most used this chance to extend their Holi wishes. One user wrote 'Happy Holi to all people' while another wrote 'Sending lots of love and warm wishes on Holi to you'.

Jai ho !! Mumbai police ! Mazhi police 🙏🏻👍🏻 — Bharati Chaudhari (@bumekar) March 10, 2020

You guys are wonderful . Happy Holi. — Sachin Khurana (@khuranasach) March 10, 2020

- I believe that is what Pune Police do 24 x 7 every day but on the occasion of Holi you are just reminding Pune citizens of your firm resolve to maintain law & order & peace with a touch of humour



- Happy Holi to all Pune Police officers & their families — Aniruddha Sahasrabudhe (@Aniruddha2018) March 10, 2020

Australian PM wishes Happy Holi

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on March 10 greeted the Indian diaspora in Australia on the occasion of Holi. As per reports, Morrison said that the festival stands for peace and prosperity and also claimed that the holiday gives an opportunity to share and embrace one's rich traditions.

