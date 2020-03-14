'Mind-blowing': Pune Policeman's Cover Of Hindi Song Leaves Netizens Mesmerized

A Pune policeman posted his version of Tera Ban Jaunga by Akhil Sachdeva, Tulsi Kumar and quickly became an internet sensation with netizens calling his voice “mesmerizing”. Sagar Ghorpade shared his cover of the song on YouTube channel and apparently he sings them in a professional studio setting and can be seen dressed up in his official uniform. With a phenomenal voice, Ghorpade has attracted millions of viewers with just five videos on his channel. The latest cover has garnered at least 884k views on YouTube and millions on Facebook.

Netizens applaud Ghorpade

The internet users have applauded the policeman with “great voice” and also hailed him for keeping his passion alive amid the tiring task of checking the law in society. Most people were seen commenting in Hindi and called it “one of the best” and “amazing”. One of the internet users said, “India will soon hear it Best of Luck”. While another said, “Sir your voice is great, your vocals are also clean, clear and great. Keep it up, sir”.

Meanwhile, a Kolkata woman also recently shared her pleasant experience in an Uber cab when she found that her driver could sing a Hindustani classical bandish. Brinda Dasgupta took an Uber cab from her home to Altamira Art Gallery and just after boarding the cab, she started humming to some tune. The driver identified as Aryan Soni asked her if she had an interest in music and also revealed his passion for art. Dasgupta shared a 3-minute long video on Facebook with a caption, "A few months ago, I took an Uber from home to Altamira Art Gallery for some work. As I arbitrarily hummed bits of some song...This is what came out of the few sentences exchanged".

