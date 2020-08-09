Pune Police Share Witty COVID-19 Advisory Using Starbucks Reference, Netizens Amused

In a witty and yet informative post, the Pune Police urged the general public not to “mix up” the masks as it could prove to be dangerous and spread the COVID-19 infection. With a hilarious tweak to the serious coronavirus advisory, the cops used the Starbucks coffee takeaway cups reference for the masks with incorrect spellings, indicating, that it’s three different people who are not supposed to mix up. The post was shared from the official handle of Pune Police on Instagram as well as Twitter and was lauded for its sense of humour.

In the creative shared by the police, three green coloured masks can be seen with Starbucks like the logo. On each, the spelling of the name Rahul was spelt incorrectly as Rahul, Rahool, and Rahoul. Cops wrote in the caption, “Do not mix up your mask, it is 'grounds' for danger.” Further, the creative was emblazoned with text that read, “Make sure you don’t mix up your masks. It’s a frap!”Users appreciated the advisory shared by the police but also called Pune Police’s handle as one of the most creative among all government handles on the internet. Some made the laughter emoticon in the comments thread.

In one such important advisory earlier, Pune’s Commissioner of Police Dr. Venkatesham took to Twitter to share an animated video that conveyed a message on how to be safe during the COVID-19 crisis, in a creative way. The clip created by Vaibhav Piwlatkar highlighted the importance of staying at home and maintaining ‘physical distance’. In the witty video, an animated figure of coronavirus eating human figures with the help of a fork and a spoon. While the ‘humans’ can be seen running and shutting themselves inside their houses and shops. coronavirus figure can be seen roaming around the animated city in search of ‘food’. The video ends with the ‘virus monster’ crying because of hunger and leaving the city.

