Pune Teacher's Incredible Effort To Give Online Classes To Students Wins Internet; Watch

As schools nationwide switch to the online classroom and virtual lessons, a video of a chemistry teacher from Pune using a self-made tripod with a hanger and cloth ropes in order to live stream the class is earning laurels online. Shared on her LinkedIn profile, Moumita B can be seen recording the live class amid the coronavirus lockdown for her students by mounting her phone on a hanger and suspending it between a plastic chair with cloth strips as she taught the students.

"As I didn't have any tripod so I made an Indian 'jugad' for taking online classes from my home," wrote Moumita B in the caption of the video. Further, she wrote, “my only motive was to create a classroom environment with interaction and with board work so students find it fruitful.” Internet users were left speechless at the teacher’s dedication and her willingness to help her students despite the lack of appropriate resources. Her story was shared on Twitter as it reached over 2 lakh views. "This picture made my day. A teacher setting up their online class with available resources. There is so much passion in this picture makes me overwhelmed," wrote one Twitter user, while sharing the video.



Netizens called teacher 'inspiring'

Indian Forest Service officer Sudha Ramen also shared the footage citing the hard work and dedication displayed by the faculty in spite of the challenges she faced. “Can I humbly offer to have a Tripod shipped to your location please, would be more than happy to do so. If that is ok, do DM me the ship-to location and I will send a confirmation once ordered. Can send a few to your co-teachers too if they need it. Keep up the good work,” wrote user Sachin on Linkedin. “This is what we have to understand and learn from you that crying over lack of resources is never going to solve a problem. When we have the right motivation, problems are automatically resolved,” wrote a student. “This called commitment and creativity. Your students are really lucky.,” appreciated the third.

There is so much of positivity and hope in this picture. Click on the pic - to see the commitment of this chemistry teacher. Pic via @PishuMon pic.twitter.com/gCwbVcLmmT — Sudha Ramen IFS ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@SudhaRamenIFS) June 9, 2020

