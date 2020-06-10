US Woman Angers Netizens With Her Recipe Of 'British Tea', People Call It A 'crime'

What furious netizens have declared an “act of war” is a video showing an American woman making “British tea”. The 31-second-long clip has gone viral with most internet users unhappy with the TikTok user for directing “all steps of making tea” that are incorrect. The video has now garnered over 1.7 million views and people have sarcastically praised the woman as “impressive” for “messing up everything”.

The clip shows the woman along with her daughter for the introduction and then the steps were demonstrated by the little one. First, they take water in a mug to heat it in the oven. Then, they add milt to the hot water, followed by dropping the tea bag and sugar. The woman who narrates all of the steps the says “give it a little stir and that’s how you make hot tea”.

Ok since everyone wanted me to make British Tea- here you go 🇺🇸🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/c9ziZUUcXG — jchelle36 (@jchelle36) June 8, 2020

‘This can’t be true’

Even though the video received over five thousand likes, most people who commented under the clip expressed their anger with the procedure introduced by the woman to make tea. Not only most people were angry but some were even in disbelief and said, “this can’t be true”. One of the Twitter users even claimed to be a UK citizen and assured that it is “definitely not” the way British tea is supposed to be made. Others even said that they had no idea while starting the video that it would impact so much. One of the internet users even said, such a “crime needs reporting”.

You’ve literally got every single stage wrong.



That’s impressive — Chris Ballingall 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@Chrisballingall) June 9, 2020

I am British and this is most definitely NOT how you make tea. — Samantha Malin #FBPE (@SamanthaMalin) June 8, 2020

Look I made an American sandwich 🙄 pic.twitter.com/0trViqoGhF — Bazinga #Vets4EU (@McBazingaVet) June 8, 2020

What an effective way to get kicked out of the UK — TheTomatoes (@TomatoesThe) June 8, 2020

OMG -

1. Microwaved water?

2. Milk in before the t-bag?

3. No steeping of t-bag?

You need to take that Union Jack off the Tweet. — Toni Hargis (@ToniHargis) June 8, 2020

How could you get everything wrong in something so simple as making a cup of tea? — Kay 🏳️‍🌈🇬🇧🇪🇺 #TransLivesMatter #AntiFascist (@kay_1773) June 8, 2020

