COVID-19 Lockdown: Mistakes That Are Making You Gain Weight During The Quarantine Phase

The whole country is currently practising social distancing in the attempt to slow down the spread of COVID-19. From being around the family by staying home to simply indulging in some self-care, people are opting for various ways to look after themselves. However, too much relaxation can easily break our daily routine and make us lose the motivation to reach our goals. Currently, various memes are circulating on social media that depict the current work from home life, particularly the before and after lockdown memes. These memes remind us of the lifestyle we started having once our daily routines stopped. As many of us tend to find comfort in food, weight gain during quarantine is also quite likely. Take a look at some of the mistakes that are making you gain extra weight during the lockdown period.

Oversnacking

One of the important factors to prevent COVID-19 infection is to have a strong immune system. Many health experts are regularly advising people to eat only home-cooked food during the lockdown. However, when we are stuck at home for days, it is likely to indulge in many unhealthy eating habits. It is also observed that one might also snack more while relaxing, leading to weight gain.

Irregular eating patterns

It is not always about what you eat, but when you eat it comes in your weight gain process. This is because the body clock, metabolism and digestion interact in complex ways. As we have fewer things to do during this lockdown period, we might have meals at random times, without checking one's portions. Researchers have also shown that irregular eating patterns can contribute to weight gain.

Poor Sleep

Many of us are experiencing fear, anxiety, stress as well as boredom, which can lead to sleepless nights during this uncertain time. But when your sleep time becomes irregular, your weight goes up. According to various researches, poor sleep can affect hormones that regulate hunger and appetite. It is also noted that sleep deprivation reduces leptin which is the hormone that suppresses appetite and encourages the body to expend energy.

How to lose weight during the quarantine?

Whether your goal is to gain weight or lose weight, there are certain things which can be practised to manage weight in this lockdown period. Some of the tips include staying busy or keeping oneself occupied. Moreover, it is also important to be physically active to keep the body healthy. It has been said that exercising for a minimum of 30 minutes daily should be a standard routine for people.

DISCLAIMER | The content provided above is for information purposes only. It is not at all intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.