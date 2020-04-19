Video Of Puppy Receiving Compliment In An ‘adorable’ Manner Leaves Netizens Awestruck

As the majority of countries are under lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, internet users are going down the memory lane and sharing old videos. Recently, a video that was initially shared back in 2018 has resurfaced and taken the internet by storm. A TikTok video of a ‘cute’ pitbull puppy, Lemon, receiving a compliment in the most adorable manner has left netizens awestruck.

While some people get conscious and little shy to be at the receiving end of a compliment, Lemon, the puppy, responds with the cutest ‘awwoo’. In the short video clip, one can hear a woman saying “look at those pretty eyes” to which the furry pooch responds in the cutest manner. The video has now resurfaced and is being shared on various social media platforms.

Internet users can’t get over how adorable the ‘little howl’ of the puppy is. the video on TikTok has received more than 151,000 likes and thousands of comments. While one internet user wrote, “This is so cute”, another said, “Oh my god don’t make me cry please”. Another user added, “The eyes look exactly like my dog’s”. “This is the most perfect thing to wake up to,” added another.

‘Tic Tac Toe’ challenge

While some social media users are sharing ‘throwback’ videos, others have also taken up a challenge to play ‘Tic Tac Toe’ with their pets. From dogs to fishes, netizens have found an amazing way to engage themselves during such unprecedented times. The 'Tic Tac Toe' challenge that was recently started on the video-sharing platform, TikTok has now taken the internet by storm.

As per the rules of the game, a checkerboard is drawn on a paper and boxes are filled with treats for the pets. As pets eat the treat kept in a particular box, people mark it with either an 'X' or an 'O'. Another fact that has made this even more popular is that it can be played with underwater pets likes fishes or eels even birds like parakeets.

