Lonely Cat Looking For A Forever Home After No One Shows Up To Her Birthday Party

After spending her birthday all alone, Monique is looking for a loving forever home so that she doesn't have to spend the special day on her own ever again. Monique is a two-year-old cat currently homed at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in the United Kingdom.

Monique had been at the home for over three months, 'patiently awaiting her forever home'. When no one came forward to adopt her even after her 100th day in the shelter, the staff reportedly decided to throw her a birthday party on Valentine’s Day in hopes that she would get a loving family she deserves.

However, things didn't turn up the way everyone expected. No one showed up at Monique's birthday party, neither did anyone show interest in taking her home.

Monique the cat is looking for a home after nobody turned up to her birthday party 😭 she has FIV (which cannot be passed to humans) and has been with us for 115 days. Meet Monique 👉 https://t.co/JoznipMKKL 👈 pic.twitter.com/JEbQApX0Na — Battersea Public Affairs (@Battersea_PA) February 28, 2020

Looking for a home with a 'garden'

The Battersea website says: "Her beauty speaks for itself, but there is more to this unique girl than meets the eye. She has an adorable gentle nature and a lot of affection to give, once she feels safe and settled."

"Monique loves spending time with her human friends and enjoys leaping around her pen when they play with her favourite string toy. She also loves a good head and chin rub, and will let you know just how much by purring away in delight!"

In its website, Battersea Public Affairs mentioned that Monique suffers from Feline Immunodeficiency Virus (FIV) which is closely related to Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). However, FIV cannot be passed on to humans. FIV is a slow-acting virus and most cats live long, happy and healthy lives, claims Battersea in its website.

Hmmm, looks like Monique is less than impressed with her single status this #SinglesAwarenessDay... 🤔😂 pic.twitter.com/Df08MhWvGQ — Battersea (@Battersea_) February 15, 2020



According to the Battersea website, "Monique longs for a home and garden of her own where she can play until her hearts’ content and snooze away on her new family’s warm laps. Monique is looking for an enclosed garden she can access via a cat flap."

According to reports, Chrissie Grindrod, Battersea's Cattery Team Leader has said that it is always a shame when cats that are young and have so much love to offer as pets are overlooked. She went on to add that Monique is a gentle soul that adores human company as well as chin rubs.

