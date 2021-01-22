'Pure Joy': Kevin O'Brien's Kids Overwhelmed To See Dad On TV; Watch Adorable Video

A heartfelt footage of Irish cricketer Kevin O’Brien’s kids delighted to watch their dad on television has intrigued the internet. Shared by the Irish all-rounder Kevin on his official Twitter handle, the 5-second clip portrays his two children overwhelmed and jumping with joy, clapping as he appears LIVE on a sports channel during AFG vs IRE match. The exalted children can be seen stepping closer to the TV set touching the screen as they sprint, and shout in pure happiness, occasionally dancing watching their dad playing the match. The Afghanistan vs Ireland ODI streamed on 21 January as Kevin O’Brien played a tough test in the big series against Afghanistan’s champion spinners in Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

In the footage that has now gone viral on social media, O’Brien’s kids were seen watching the ODI game in which the Irish batsman scored at an average of 30.14 and scalped 114 ODI wickets. The cricketer’s son and his daughter were glued to the screen as they watched their father wide-eyed, giving adorable reactions, surprised to watch him on television. “This is all,” the cricketer captions the video that attracted a slew of comments, mostly people pouring heart on the response of his two kids. The 48-year-old Ireland cricketer chased 288 for victory in the match, in which the Afghanistan team won the toss and teen opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz was named the Man of the Match. The second ODI between Afghanistan and Ireland will be played on Sunday, January 24, 2021.

Netizens pour adorable reactions

Internet was delighted at the reaction of the Irish cricketers as tons of comments poured in on the thread. “What a golden moment for these children, their happiness is more than that,” one said. “Ireland cricket team need the support of Irish people just like they support Conor McGregor, come for taking over we wouldn't mind it if you take place of Bangladesh in international cricket,” one other joked. “If this does not light up your day. Nothing will. Kept watching this for at least a dozen time,” one other said. “That reaction from kids after watching their daddy on TV. Pure,” one other said, making a heart emoticon.

How lovely kids, especially that happiness of your daughter 😍 — ⚡🌟 THE MURTUZA 🌟⚡️ (@THEMURTUZA) January 22, 2021

I used to love seeing the girls reaction if saw Daddy on tv.... your guys are so cute! 😀 — Zoe Poynter (@clontarf) January 22, 2021

Lovely ❤️💝🇮🇳 — Shakti ➐ (@shakti_sam1) January 22, 2021

Bless you Kevin, you are lucky you are married and have children! — Goverdhan (@choudharymate) January 22, 2021

For children especially daughters their dad will be always a super hero — NK🚩🇮🇳 (@Drnarayanmkulj1) January 22, 2021

So sweet. — Vikas Pandey (@MODIfiedVikas) January 22, 2021

So cute video... Love you baby 👧 love from GREAT INDIA — MR. SURJEET VERMA JI (@surjeet06861118) January 22, 2021

