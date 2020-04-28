Quarantine Fashion: This New #shoppingbagchallenge Takes Internet By Storm

With strings of challenges invented online that let people devoid of shopping during the confinement measures drape pillows and blankets, the new quirkiest challenge in town is the shopping bag challenge. The latest trend, which has taken off on Instagram, requires people to alter their old paper bags into a dress and pose for social media. The users are now draping themselves into the vibrant shopping bags fitted with a belt and accessorized with household objects to complement the look.

With the trend picking up across all social media platforms users are sharing the pictures with a hashtag #shoppingbagchallenge #paperbagchallenge and #bagdresschallenge etc. While some users used the shopping bags for the dress, many chose the brown grocery bags hanging handles around the neck, making it look like an outfit. Some users trimmed the paper bags to give their attires a more realistic appeal. A user was even spotted pairing her dress with lamps shade for footwear.

Read: Blanket Challenge Is The Latest 'quarantine Fashion', Netizens Join The Trend

Read: Viral Video: The '#CUCchallenge' Takes Social Media By Storm; Watch Video

Blanket challenge

Earlier, the fashionistas on the internet started a challenge to drape blankets from their bedrooms and posing for the perfect Instagram picture to stave off boredom while confined at home during the lockdown. Started by the social-media influencer Conor McKenzie, the trend has now spread across the internet after she performed a runway model walk around the household flaunting her blue blanket cloth line with a pair of white high-heeled boots. Therefore, the social media users got creative with different types of beddings that they could carry with grace and style and hashtagged the pictures as #theblanketchallenge.

Read: Halle Berry, Neha Kakkar, Anne Hathaway Take The Pillow Challenge And Nail It; Watch

Read: Vijay Deverakonda Nails 'Real Man Challenge' By Making Mango Ice-cream & Doing Some Chores

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.