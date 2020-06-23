‘Happy Dance’: Video Of Puffer Fish Relishing Its Food Leaves Netizens In Awe

A series of short clips of a hungry pufferfish with rabbit teeth are leaving internet users in awe. The videos shared on ‘Barry the puffer’ Instagram page shows the pet parent bringing a bowl full of shellfish and a little lobster while Barry waits eagerly for its lunch. In another video, the fish can also be seen munching up all of the food before its other friends in the tank could get a piece of the lobster.

The caption of the video read, “MOM, hurry up, I am starving”.

Netizens call it ‘Barry happy dance’

Since shared, the Instagram post has garnered over 9,100 likes. From how to clean the tank to how much Barry eats, netizens had all kinds of questions after watching the video as well. However, some users also called Barry ‘beautiful’ and others said it is ‘joy’ to watch his videos. A user called Barry’s eagerness a ‘Barry happy dance’. “I can't take my eyes away,” added another.

