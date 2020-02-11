Ratan Tata's Classy Help To Under-fire Fan Who Called Him 'Chhotu' Is Winning The Internet

Tata Group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata recently took to Instagram to post an adorable picture after he crossed the 1 Million mark on the social media platform. The 82-year-old joined the image sharing platform in October last year and since then his constant adorable posts have hugely engrossed netizens. After the post hit the Internet, it became the subject of a spot of savouriness as many things often do online, but Tata intervened in a classy manner for which many users complimented him.

'From love I can say anything.'

A user was criticised for referring to him as chhotu in her congratulatory comment. She was immediately bombarded with a flurry of messages with many calling the comment 'disrespectful' and 'shameful'. In follow-up comments, however, she defended her use of the term chhotu, writing that 'he is an idol for every one" and 'from love I can say anything.'

The one who came to her aid amid the backlash was Ratan Tata himself, who appealed for people to treat her with respect, with the comment garnering a significant amount of support and appreciation.

Tata a hit on Instagram

Ratan Tata's journey to one million fans has been replete with some quite eye-catching posts, though none as much as some of the throwbacks he has posted from his own youth. While sharing one such photograph, he even remarked that he had initially intended to share it on a Wednesday, but then he learnt of the concept of #ThrowbackThursday, and decided to delay posting such that he abided by the trend.

