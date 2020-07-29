JRD Tata's Birth Anniversary: Ratan Tata Recalls Precious Memories, See Rare Pics Here

Tata Group former chairman Ratan Tata took to Instagram to share a 'nostalgic' post on the 116th birth anniversary of Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata, also known as JRD Tata. Ratan Tata shared a picture of himself and 'Jeh' visiting the manufacturing facilities for the B1B bomber and the space shuttle, which was arranged by the emeritus. Ratan Tata shared the picture a few hours ago and it has since garnered more than 5,00,000 views.

'Little nostalgic'

"A little nostalgic on JRD’s 116th birth anniversary. Mr. JRD Tata and I shared a deep passion and interest in aviation. These photos bring back pleasant memories of visits that I arranged for Jeh to visit manufacturing facilities for the B1B bomber and the space shuttle. We were privileged to be invited to tour the manufacturing facilities, an opportunity not many have. It was worth it to see the spark in his eyes," Ratan captioned the picture he shared on JRD Tata's birth anniversary. Netizens have since flooded the post with love-filled comments.

"It's feels great when you see both your mentors in a single frame," one user wrote. Another user commented, "India's First Great Businessman, Gentleman, Soft Heart, Great Human on this Earth ..Happy Birthday, Sir..." JRD Tata, a businessman, and an aviator, who became the first Indian man to get a pilot's licence was bestowed with Indian's highest civilian award the Bharat Ratna in 1992 and died in 1993 in Switzerland. JRD Tata was one of the first such persons upon whose demise the Indian parliament was adjourned in honour despite him not being a member of any house ever.

(Image Credit: Ratan Tata/Instagram)