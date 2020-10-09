'Quite Americanized': Ratan Tata Recalls School Days, Shares Page From Yearbook

Indian business tycoon Ratan Tata may be a new player on social media, but it doesn't stop him from sharing impressive posts every now and then. Ratan Tata keeps his followers happy by sharing intriguing stories from his interesting life and keeps them wanting even more. Recently, the industrialist took to his Instagram to share a picture from his American school yearbook as part of the throwback Thursday trend.

Ratan Tata's 'Throwback Thursday' post

Ratan Tata shared a page (literally) from his time at the Riverdale Country School in the United States, where he was completing the latter years of his schooling in 1955. The post also contains another image where Ratan Tata can be seen posing for the camera with his two American school friends, Lou and Rudy, whose name he mentioned in his post. In the snippet, which Ratan Tata shared from his school yearbook, it is mentioned that he played baseball for the first time for the J.V team in extra-curricular activities despite never seeing a game in his life before.

The snippet also mentions Rata Tata describing Riverdale much tougher in comparison to his Indian school despite six fewer courses. It says that Ratan plans to go on to a college in the United States to get an engineering degree. It says that Ratan has surprised many with his knowledge of engineering principles since he joined Riverdale, including his Physics teacher. The snippet described Ratan as "quite Americanized" despite being in the US for only a year and a half. It says that Ratan's khaki pants and yellow shirts became a center of discussion for many at the school.

Netizens as usual flooded the comment section of the post with heartfelt messages. One user wrote, "school days are the best days." Another individual commented, "I hope Lou and Rudy see the post." While others praised his good looks and charming face in the yearbook picture.

