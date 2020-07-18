Ratan Tata Shares Pictures Of His First Visit To ‘legacy City Of Jamshedpur’; See Pics

Tata Group Chairman Ratan Tata, on July 18, took to Instagram to share pictures of his first-ever visit to the ‘legacy city of Jamshedpur’. The 82-year-old industrialist shared two black and white vintage pictures and recalled his first visit to Jamshedpur, which is the city named after one of his ancestors and founder of the Tata Group, Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata. In both the images, one can see young and confident Ratan Tata standing with R.G Da Costa and J.D Chokshi with his hands on his waist.

While posting the images, the 82-year-old walked back the memory lane and wrote that he still remembers the ‘first time’ he ever visited Jamshedpur. Calling it his ‘first interaction with the legacy city’, Tata also said that the visit took place when he was on holiday during his college times. He further added that his visit to Jamshedpur was way before he started working on the Tata Steel Floor.

The caption read, “I remember the first time I ever visited Jamshedpur when I was on holiday from college. Mr R. G. Da Costa and Mr J. D. Chokshi invited me to visit the Telco plant and have a walk around the plant”.

He added, “This trip was much before I started working on the Tata Steel floor, my first interaction with the legacy city of Jamshedpur”.

Netizens call Tata a ‘living legend’

Tata’s post has been viewed over 682,000 likes. With hundreds of comments, while one internet user called him a ‘living legend’, others wrote, "Sir huge respect. All pictures are beautiful and these are the memories to cherish always”. Another Instagram user added, “And then history was made”.

Jamshedpur is India’s first planned city and it was laid out according to the founder, JN Tata’s idea of a town with ‘wide streets planted with shady trees, plenty of space for lawns and gardens’. While the city was earlier called the Sakchi village, it was later in 1919 Lord Chelmsford renamed it Jamshedpur in JN Tata’s honour.

According to Tata Group website, “Moneylenders, artisans, young men, and women looking to start a new life moved here, invited by the company to be a part of this dream that Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata had seen and his successors Sir Dorabji, Sir Ratan and RD Tata would turn into a reality”.

