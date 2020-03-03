The Debate
The Debate
Women's Day 2020: Schoolgirl Turns Collector For A Day, Netizens Say 'great Initiative'

Rest of the World News

An inspiring incident has surfaced on the internet which reveals that a school girl in Maharashtra becomes collector for a day. The post was shared on Twitter

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Maharashtra

In an inspiring incident, a girl from Maharashtra was turned collector for a day in light of the upcoming International Women's Day. Buldhana's District Magistrate and Collector Suman Rawat Chandra took to Twitter to share a picture of Poonam Deshmukh of the Zilla Parishad school. The tweet further revealed that a number of girls would be given the oppurtunity to take charge as Collector for a day.

Netizens laud the initiative

She wrote, "To run up the International Women's Day, for a week a few of the bright girls will be given the opportunity to be Collector for a day". The tweet has managed to garner over 2,000 'likes' and more than 300 comments praising the initiative. Netizens lauded the idea and added that it would inspire young women to dream big. 

First Published:
COMMENT
