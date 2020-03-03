Women's Day 2020: Schoolgirl Turns Collector For A Day, Netizens Say 'great Initiative'

In an inspiring incident, a girl from Maharashtra was turned collector for a day in light of the upcoming International Women's Day. Buldhana's District Magistrate and Collector Suman Rawat Chandra took to Twitter to share a picture of Poonam Deshmukh of the Zilla Parishad school. The tweet further revealed that a number of girls would be given the oppurtunity to take charge as Collector for a day.

READ: PM Modi Unravels Puzzling 'thinking Of Giving Up Social Media' Post; Floats #SheInspiresUs

#CollectorForADay #IWD2020

To a run up the International Womens Day, for a week few of the bright girls vl be given n opportunity to be Collector for a day. Today’s Collector Zilla Parishad School’s bright star Poonam Deshmukh.@NITIAayog @CMOMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/GtXgALX9gO — Suman Rawat Chandra (@oiseaulibre3) March 2, 2020

Netizens laud the initiative

She wrote, "To run up the International Women's Day, for a week a few of the bright girls will be given the opportunity to be Collector for a day". The tweet has managed to garner over 2,000 'likes' and more than 300 comments praising the initiative. Netizens lauded the idea and added that it would inspire young women to dream big.

READ: Shraddha Kapoor Birthday: Take Inspiration From The Diva To Style Your White Outfits

Great initiative ma'am 👍 — Himanshu Kaushik, IAS (@HimanshuK_IAS) March 2, 2020

That’s so inspiring 👍what are the agenda that needed most attention according to the students ? — nandita mishra (@mishranandita6) March 2, 2020

Commendable initiative to inspire youngsters...👍👍 — pramod kumar (@pkmerkap) March 2, 2020

That’s so inspiring 👍what are the agenda that needed most attention according to the students ? — nandita mishra (@mishranandita6) March 2, 2020

Motivation, Presence of Teachers, Success, Employment, Recognition — Suman Rawat Chandra (@oiseaulibre3) March 2, 2020

READ: Neena Gupta-inspired Floral Outfits That You Must Try; See Pics

READ: Neena Gupta-inspired Black Outfits That Are Perfect For Any Occasion