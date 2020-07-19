Rescued Owl ‘chilling’ In The Backseat Of Police Car Leaves Netizens Chuckling; See Pics

While animal rescue stories usually leave netizens heart warmed, however, recently, a story of an owl’s rescue has left internet users chuckling. The New Hampshire Police department recently took to Facebook to inform that one of their troopers rescued a little owl and provided it with a ride to the veterinary hospital. While the bird was then taken to the Wings of Daw rehabilitation centre, the police department shared two images of the little bird, out of which the first image has tickled netizen’s funny bone.

In the Facebook post, the department informed that the trooper Laroche rescued an own on Route 28. The caption read that the bird was named ‘lucky’ and it is recovering well from a concussion. Further, the police department also said that the little bird did not have any broken bones and will be released in the wild in ‘near future’. While in the second image Lucky can be seen standing on the ground, the first image showed the bird riding in the backseat of the police car.

Lucky ‘chilling’ in the back

Since shared, the post has garnered nearly 900 reactions. While several internet users were happy to know that the bird has been rescued, others just couldn’t stop discussing how the bird looked while riding in the backseat of the car. One Facebook user said, “And it looks like Lucky is sitting obediently in the back seat”. Another praised the trooper and said, “Great job. Did he refuse to say "whoo" he was? Was he in cuffs?”. One user hilariously joked and said, “This picture cracks me up he is just chilling in the back like Thank You Crazy”.

