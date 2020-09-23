Good News: Rescuers Save Dog From 30ft Deep Sinkhole, Use Snacks To Lure Him

In a recent incident, a group of mountain bikers who just happened to stop and take a rest along their trail noticed a dog trapped 30ft down in a sinkhole less than 6ft wide. The bikers immediately called for help and brought the rescuers to the stranded animal. In addition, the group of mountain bikers were taking a ride on the North Carolina trail at Pisgah National Forest, located about 50 miles (80 kilometres) south of Asheville, on Sunday, September 20.

Rescuers lure the dog

Burke County Search and Rescue posted the rescue operation on their Facebook page which mentioned that the dog was stuck inside the hole for several days. The rescue team rushed to the spot after being informed by the bikers and went inside the deep sinkhole. One rescuer repelled into the sinkhole, made contact and was able to win the dog over with beef jerky, the Facebook post read.

The post added that, "Once a harness was made, the dog was clipped-in and raised slowly to the top! After a wellness check he was surprisingly unharmed but very hungry and thirsty! We estimate he had been down there for at least several days. He has been taken to Burke County Animal Services for examination and to attempt to locate his owners."

The Burke County Animal Services also thanked the mountain bikers for their timely action to save the poor dog. He was later taken to animal service centre for a detailed check-up and an attempt was made to trace his owners. The dog was named 'Sinker' for the time being and the officials said that he did not have a collar or a microchip. They added that if the owners were not found, then he could be allowed for adoption.

