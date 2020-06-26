Netflix's Love Trends For Its Explicit Opening Scene, Makes Netizens Cringe, Read Tweets

A lesser-known film on Netflix recently gained sudden popularity because of social media. The French film called Love with its intense graphic intimate scenes from the opening scene itself seems to be gaining notoriety on the internet. Here's what it is about.

Netflix's Love movie has netizens shocked

The first mention of Netflix's Love was started with Bella Ashey who posted a video on social media saying, "If you’ve seen 365 Days and you liked it, go watch Love on Netflix and use this sound to record yourself watching the very beginning. Like I mean the very beginning. Hit play and record yourself and let’s see your reaction". It seems she started the trend and since the last two days, 31,000 people have reportedly uploaded their own videos too. Here's netizens' reaction on Netflix's Love:

oomfs go on netflix look up the movie love and record your reaction to the opening scene for me here’s mine pic.twitter.com/tIWblANZji — zey loves pey (@hesunbabe) June 23, 2020

Also Read: 'Krishna And His Leela' On Netflix Gets Positive Reviews From Fans

So apparently, theres another movie like 365 Days on netflix...and its opening scene is uh idk. Its called "Love"



brb, going to see what the hype's ab — n0mu.bu (@stukaaams) June 24, 2020

Also Read: 'Krishna And His Leela' Premiers On Netflix: The Complex Love Story Releases Unannounced

I decided to watch the opening scene of the movie Love on Netflix because everyone said to I WAS NOT EXPECTING THAT JDNNENSNANA 💀💀💀 — Chrissy ☀️ (@cvakratsis) June 25, 2020

Also Read: What Is 'Love' On Netflix All About? Is It Similar To The Newest Hit '365 DNI'? Read Here

I thought 365 Days was scandalous but BOY WAS I WRONG — Chrissy ☀️ (@cvakratsis) June 25, 2020

Also Read: How To Sign Up For The The 'Floor Is Lava' Season 2 On Netflix? Find Out

someone on tiktok said if u watched 365 d*ys then watch the opening scene of love on netflix.... i did... never deleted something from my history as soon as i saw it.... pic.twitter.com/M6hb62G2mT — 𝘫𝘰𝘢𝘯𝘢 ⁷ (@pvrkjvmin) June 24, 2020

Also Read: Leonardo DiCaprio, Barry Jenkins, And Netflix To Make A 'Virunga' Film On Congo Gorillas

Y’all need to go watch Love on Netflix. I just wanna know how y’all react to this opening scene lmaooo — Dee Holt ❄️➏ (@D_1andOnly_) June 25, 2020

Also Read: 'Chicken Run 2' Is Under Development With Netflix, Plot Details Revealed

Me watching the opening scene of Love on Netflix pic.twitter.com/YKAR09qPdi — oluWapelumi (@pelumiii_) June 25, 2020

Also Read: What Time Does 'Bulbbul' Release On Netflix? More Details About This Horror Film

just watched the opening scene of “love” on netflix. 4 seconds in and i stopped. took off my glasses cause i don’t wanna see anymore. — pretty girl😽 (@itssjanea) June 25, 2020

Also Read: 'Cobra Kai' Season 3 Release Date: When Is The Series Releasing On Netflix?

y’all why did sum1 on tik tok tell me to watch the opening scene from love on netflix and why did i watch the whole scene i’m sick — armando (@bummymando) June 25, 2020

Also Read: Vijay Raaz Bags A Lead Role In An Upcoming Netflix Series; Read Details Here

Can y’all please go watch the opening scene of ”love” on Netflix and record your reaction for me 😹😹 best thing I’ve asked people to do all day — Devie (@Devon881) June 24, 2020

Also Read: Is The Andy Griffith Show Leaving Netflix? Find Out When This 60's Show Is Leaving

Me right now watching the opening scene from the movie Love on Netflix pic.twitter.com/sdbOYtuETL — Mel ⭕-ᕼ-Ꭵ-⭕️ (@BuckeyeMel8699) June 25, 2020

Also Read: What Is 'Love' On Netflix All About? Is It Similar To The Newest Hit '365 DNI'? Read Here

The reactions after watching Netflix's love seems to be varied. While some are still shocked, others look scandalised while some are wondering how is it allowed on the OTT platform. A girl even kept giggling nervously throughout her video while just watching the opening scene. However, it seems the whole movie is filled with more such intimate scenes.

Also Read: 365 DNI Effect: As Netflix's 'Love' Also Gets Popular, Here's A Look At Its Stellar Cast

Netflix's Love revolves around the story of a student who lives in Paris. His French girlfriend also shares his living quarters. Things get escalated in their relationship after the couple met a Danish girl called Omi. Netflix's Love has Karl Glusman, Aomi Muyock and Klara Kristin play the key roles. It is directed by Argentinian filmmaker, Gasper Noe.

Also Read: Bulbbul Netflix Cast: See The List Of Actors In This Upcoming Netflix Movie

Netflix's Love created quite a stir when it released. It premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2015. The movie landed in a lot of controversies and became notorious for its unsimulated intimate scenes. In fact, the makers even had to explain the difference between an adult movie and this movie during many media interactions.

Also Read: Who Is Tripti Dimri? Meet The 'zamindarni' From The New Netflix's 'Bulbbul'

Netflix's Love did not do well at the box office and seemed to have driven out the audience because of its blatant display of intimate scenes. However, after Netflix released 365 DNI, Love gained popularity all over again. Netflix's Love is currently trending as one of the top movies.

Also Read: 'The Order' Cast: See Details Of The Jake Manley-Sarah Grey Starrer Netflix Series

Also Read: Floor Is Lava Review: Netflix's Latest Reality Show Takes One On A Trip Down Memory Lane

Also Read: Jitendra Kumar's 'Chaman Bahaar' Streaming On Netflix Was Supposed To Be His Debut Film?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.