Jay Sean Recollects The Making Of His Super Hit Number 'Stolen' With Bipasha Basu

Singer and songwriter Jay Sean recently took to Instagram to share a few facts and memories related to his superhit song, Stolen. He uploaded a part of the song where actor Bipasha Basu was seen acting as his lover while speaking about how the song came into action. Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu also decided to share the song and express why she is still in awe of the piece. She also spoke highly of the musician and his work in the past, through her social media.

Jay Sean on his song Stolen

Popular musician Jay Sean recently posted a part from his much-loved song Stolen, which also featured actor Bipasha Basu. In the video posted, Jay Sean can be seen living in an unhappy relationship where his lover is famous and appreciated while his presence is sidelined. The video was a huge hit at the time of its release in the year 2004.

In the caption for the post, Jay Sean has spoken about the journey of making this piece from scratch. He wrote that Stolen was his third single which released sixteen years ago. He has also mentioned that the song was produced by Rishi Rich and StarGate, which was not a small deal for him. Jay Sean recollected that before the video was made, he was asked what he is planning to do with it. He wanted to go big and even wanted actor Bipasha Basu to be a part of it. He also specified that he wanted to merge Bollywood and pop and showcase himself as someone in a rocky relationship who was living in the shadows of a star.

Jay Sean also mentioned how Bipasha Basu loved the video of Stolen and later shot it with him in England. He also mentioned how much he loved the video and how it became the highest-charting single in the UK from his first album. Jay Sean also added how he slyly puts family and friends in the music videos so that they had fond memories to remember.

Actor Bipasha Basu also shared the post made by Jay Sean and wrote about how much she loves the song. She spoke about how talented the musician is. She also added how loving his family is while sending through her love and affection for them.

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: jayseanworldwide)

