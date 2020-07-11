Bipasha Basu Shares Picture Of 'Basu Brides'; Thanks Parents For Beautiful 'glow'

Bipasha Basu recently took to her Instagram to share a beautiful picture of Basu brides. In the picture collage, there are two pictures of Bipasha Basu and her sister in their bridal attires, The duo has an uncanny resemblance as seen in the picture. Interestingly the collage also makes it evident that they carried similar looks for their wedding ceremony.

Bipasha Basu is seen all dolled in a red lehenga with floral embroidery. Her look was complemented with a green and gold necklace and similarly designed jhumka. She also wore a maang teeka and a lot of bangles to complete her look. Not to miss the traditional Bengali headgear and the big nose ring that made her look even more gorgeous.

Her sister Vijayeta Basu was also seen donning a similar kind of look in the picture. However, for her dress, she kept it simple with floral print attire and beautiful Dupatta. Her jewellery was a layered necklace with a similar design jhumka and maang teeka. She also wore the traditional Bengali accessory and a big nose ring.

Bipasha Basu shared the picture by thanking her parents. She wrote, “The glow on the exterior is a reflection of the light that is within ... which was given to us by Ma & Papa ❤️ Thank you Ma & Papa ❤️ Basu Brides ❤️” Take a look at this adorable picture.

Also Read| Bipasha Basu's net worth proves how she has broken stereotypes and ruled Bollywood

Also Read| Arti Singh and Karan Singh Grover's friendship makes wife Bipasha Basu go 'aww'

Bipasha Basu's Corporate completes 14 years

In the recent past, the actor's film Corporate completed 14 years of its release. Bipasha Basu took to her social media to share a series of different posters of the film and thanked her fans in the caption. She wrote, "The love and appreciation that I still get for my film #corporate is humbling. Grateful to my director @imbhandarkar and the entire cast and crew for a memorable and learning experienceðŸ™". [sic]

Fans were quick to respond and took to their comments section to praise Basu's performance in the film. One user wrote, "This is one of your finest performances. I could only see Nishi, the character and you inhabited it beautifully. She was ambitious, strong, powerful yet vulnerable which made her so humane and relatable. One of my favourites and your finest along with Lamhaa and Shob Charitro Kalponik". Praising the film, another one wrote, "Beautiful movie".

Also Read| Bipasha Basu & Karan Singh Grover pen sweet birthday wishes for 'papa' Hirak Basu

On the work front, Bipasha Basu is currently caught up with her action thriller Aadat Diaries. Expected to release in 2020, it is directed by Bhushan Patel. Along with Basu, it will also star Karan Singh Grover and Yani Xander. She has also been roped in for U.R.Jameel's thriller Miss Match India. It will also star Anupam Kher, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nimrat Kaur in prominent roles.

Also Read| Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover live in this astonishing Mumbai home; See pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.