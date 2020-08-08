'Double Danger': Rare Two-headed Russell's Viper Rescued In Maharashtra; Watch Video

A double-headed snake was rescued in Maharashtra and a video of the incident was uploaded on Twitter by Indian Forest Service official Susanta Nanda. The video has been captioned as, “Double danger. Two-headed Russell’s Viper rescued in Maharashtra. Genetic abnormality and hence low survival rates in the wild. The Russell’s Viper is far more dangerous than most poisonous snakes because it harms you even if you survive the initial bite".

The Double Trouble

The 20-seconds-video shows a two-headed Russell's viper. The snake was rescued in Maharashtra on August 6. The snake is said to be 11 centimetres long, with its two heads measuring 2 centimetres each. The width of the snake is 1 centimetre. The video begins with the snake moving his head towards the camera and then twisting it towards the opposite direction. Towards the end of the video the snake is seen moving his body.

Read: Delhi: Indian Rock Python Spotted Outside Saket Metro Station, Rescued

Double danger😳😳

Two headed Russell’s Viper rescued in Maharashtra. Genetic abnormality and hence low survival rates in the wild.



The Russell’s Viper is far more dangerous than most poisonous snakes because it harms you even if you survive the initial bite. pic.twitter.com/ATwEFFjaGy — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 8, 2020

The video which has 5.3K views has managed to gather 486 likes and 124 Retweets and comments. Stunned by the video, netizens bombarded the comment section. While some said this is the most dangerous species, others have retweeted the video with their own caption.

Read: World Snake Day Images To Help You Spread Awareness About These Endangered Reptiles

The reason why it is more dangerous because the venom is haemotoxic that flows through the blood. — निराकार पाल ନିରାକାର ପାଲ୍ Nirakar Pal (@ImNirakar) August 8, 2020

It's very dangerous. It is found in Bhubaneswar in large number.

It's bite is very very painful. The victim dies a slow death. — Urban Vigilant 🔫 (@confusedman2020) August 8, 2020

It is the deadliest, what’s the most deadly is a human being — Rhea Parthasarathy (@RheaParthasara2) August 8, 2020

Conjoined Venom rarely but also happens in humans.... https://t.co/zYYZJY89QD — Momz 😘 (@mohammadhyd) August 8, 2020

Looks like Siamese twins? Any vet, giving a try. https://t.co/Gxloq5NP2i — Deepak Goel (@Dpk_goel) August 8, 2020

This is not the first time that a snake has gained so much attention on social media. Few days back, a five-foot-long python was spotted near Saket metro station in South Delhi and was later released safely into the wild. According to ANI, the incident happened on July 28, when the reptile was noticed by a passerby who found it resting underneath a footbridge from a nearby culvert. The incident immediately caused panic outside, Metro station gate 1.

Read: Tiger Gives Way To Python In Incredible Video, Netizens Say 'avoiding Undue Risk'

Also Read: Video Of Python Cooling Itself In Water After Having Heavy Meal Stuns Netizens; Watch

(Image Credits: Twitter/SusantaNanda3)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.