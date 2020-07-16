World Snake Day Images To Help You Spread Awareness About These Endangered Reptiles

Every year many people across the globe celebrate World Snake Day. This is celebrated every year on July 16 to spread awareness about them and help this beautiful creature survive and thrive amidst several natural and man-made calamities. World Snake Day can be celebrated even during this pandemic, find out how.

World Snake Day images and interesting facts

1. More than 3000 species

On this World Snake Day 2020 make sure you remember this that this reptile has more than 300 species. It is present in every part of the world expect places like Antartica, Iceland, Greenland, and New Zealand. According to National Geographic’s website there nearly 600 venomous snake species and only 200 can kill or cause significant damage to humans.

2. Snakes and scales

Almost all the snake species present in the world have scales on their body. These scales are more than a part of their body. They help snakes to regulate their body temperature in different weathers and climatic conditions and also reduce friction as their body moves.

3. Snakes and shedding

On this World Snake Day, it is important to spread awareness about these unique creatures. So send your friends a beautiful picture of a snake and also this interesting snake fact. Every snake sheds his skin once a month. This process of shedding helps the reptile to get rid of parasites.

4. They can fly

Yes, you read that right, some of these snake species can fly. No they do not possess wings but they have the ability to jump from one tree to another. Usually these rare species have adapted this skill to escape their predators and also hunt prey on trees. These snakes are usually found in jungles of South and Southeast Asia.

5. Smell through their tongue

Here is another interesting fact for you on this World Snake Day 2020. These beautiful reptiles use their tongue to smell their surroundings. This not only helps them search for a prey but also stay away from danger.

6. Endangered species

As mentioned earlier, World Snake Day is celebrated every year to spread awareness about these reptiles. Due to various reasons, snakes have become endangered. According to IUCN Red List there more than hundred endangered snake species. The major reason for their extinction and endangerment is due to habitat loss and urban development.

