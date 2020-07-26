Video: Lioness And Cubs Give Way To Motorbike, Netizens Call It 'real Co-existence'

A recently posted video shows a lioness giving way to motorbike prompting users to speculate an unspoken code between the two. The 13-second clip shows the lioness and her cubs peacefully giving way to a motorbike in Gujarat’s Gir forest. The video, which was shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter, is now doing rounds on the internet.

The brief clip starts by showing a lioness and her two cubs strolling on a path, surrounded by wilderness on both sides. Suddenly, men clad on motorbike come from the opposite side. However, without any panic, the bikers stop and the lioness turns and moves into the wilderness, followed by her cubs.

Lion with cubs leaves the way for motorcycle🙏



This is real co existence that has helped the lion to flourish in and around Gir. And the pride of the locals in these prides of Lions are awesome.. pic.twitter.com/oejiGtYyis — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 26, 2020

Nanda who shared it earlier on July 26 remarked that it was indeed “real coexistence” adding that it has helped the lion species to flourish in Gir and around. Meanwhile, everybody has been amused by the understanding between the species. Since shared it has been viewed over five thousand times and received over 528 likes.

'No harm to each other'

While many called it an unspoken code between the two others said that it was the main reason why the man-animal conflict was less in Gir and surrounding areas. One user wrote," the relation between humans and nature, animals,is old there was a good rapport if I may say which has now got disturbed due to high human interference in nature" while another joked, “Lucky people, get to see these spectacular things every day."

Yes sir, real co-existence😍 — Anjali (@Anjali37165137) July 26, 2020

Lovely 💓

Respecting each other is the only way to avoid man-animal conflict — Soumesh Dash (@Infinity_my_aim) July 26, 2020

I have been a part of this. Been with a villager on bike in Gir and came across a tribe of lions. Unspoken code, no harm, peaceful existence — Ronakk B Kakkad (@thekakkad) July 26, 2020

Lucky people, get to see these spectacular things everyday — Soumya (@SoumyaranjanD18) July 26, 2020

Lion: I am not hungry you can go. 🥳 — chinmay patnaik (@Iamchinmay10) July 26, 2020

(Image credit: Twitter/@susantananda3)

