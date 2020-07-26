Last Updated:

Anand Mahindra’s Advice To ‘relax’ Over The Weekend Triggers Inspirational Twitter Thread

Indian businessman Anand Mahindra is quite an influential figure on social media and he recently took to Twitter to advise his followers to ‘relax’ this weekend

Anand Mahindra

Indian businessman Anand Mahindra is quite an influential figure on social media and he recently took to Twitter to advise his followers to ‘relax’ this weekend. The Managing Director of the multinational conglomerate, Mahindra Group, is known for sharing the most interesting and inspiring posts. He usually keeps his Twitter followers engaged and this time he gave the ‘perfect weekend advice’ to those who try to bring things under control. 

Mahindra, in the caption, thanked his friend for sharing the ‘perfect advice’. He also shared a sweet image of with a caption writing on it. The template on the image read, “Relax, nothing is under control’. 

Netizens share inspirational quotes 

Since shared, Mahindra Tweet has received nearly 25,000 likes. With thousands of comments and retweets, several internet users also shared inspiring and motivational quotes. While one internet user wrote, “Awesome advice sir. Only true control we have is to try & control ourselves - our thoughts and actions. Awakening our inner self helps to prepare on this journey,” another added, “Control Self...Rest Follows”. A user also added, “Live life today and deal with tomorrow when it comes. We can’t control how our life begins or ends. We can only control how we live it”. 

