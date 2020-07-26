Anand Mahindra’s Advice To ‘relax’ Over The Weekend Triggers Inspirational Twitter Thread

Indian businessman Anand Mahindra is quite an influential figure on social media and he recently took to Twitter to advise his followers to ‘relax’ this weekend. The Managing Director of the multinational conglomerate, Mahindra Group, is known for sharing the most interesting and inspiring posts. He usually keeps his Twitter followers engaged and this time he gave the ‘perfect weekend advice’ to those who try to bring things under control.

Mahindra, in the caption, thanked his friend for sharing the ‘perfect advice’. He also shared a sweet image of with a caption writing on it. The template on the image read, “Relax, nothing is under control’.

A big thank you to the friend who shared this with me this morning. Perfect weekend advice for those of us in business, who believe things are under control or always try to bring them under control! pic.twitter.com/RLZ6WwwrG7 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 25, 2020

Netizens share inspirational quotes

Since shared, Mahindra Tweet has received nearly 25,000 likes. With thousands of comments and retweets, several internet users also shared inspiring and motivational quotes. While one internet user wrote, “Awesome advice sir. Only true control we have is to try & control ourselves - our thoughts and actions. Awakening our inner self helps to prepare on this journey,” another added, “Control Self...Rest Follows”. A user also added, “Live life today and deal with tomorrow when it comes. We can’t control how our life begins or ends. We can only control how we live it”.

Such a cute smiling face! Also,we can never control someone or something. We only manage/influence certain situations or things. Hence,nothing is ever in our control. — Aditee Mitra (@mitra_aditee29) July 25, 2020

Agree.. & Hope for good...Sir ji pic.twitter.com/hEhr3CzcvZ — Maneesh Srivastava (@m50010) July 25, 2020

Sir, I would like to quote what I continue to have as a desktop wallpaper. "Grant me the ability to change which is under my control, sanity to accept which I cannot and the wisdom to know the difference". This is helping me running my business through several tough times :-) — Gowri Shanker V (@V_Gowri_S) July 26, 2020

Keep remembering Lao Tzu teaching during these difficult times 🙏 pic.twitter.com/tHVWCrrsQ1 — Amazing Facts & Human Psychology (@Amazingfacts_co) July 25, 2020

So true, knowing that nothing is under control gives you more power than the feeling having control of everything 😀 — Ganesh Iyer (@ganesh_iyer72) July 26, 2020

