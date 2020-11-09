Sand Artist Creates 25 Feet Long Sculpture To Congratulate Biden, Harris For Historic Win

Odisha Based sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, on November 8, created a 25 feet long sculpture of US President-elect Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris congratulating them for their victory in US Presidential elections. The sculpture created at Puri beach took almost six hours to complete. Speaking to ANI about his creation, Pattnaik revealed that it took a total of 10 tons of sand to create the colossal sculpture.

"I created this to congratulate the new US president Joe Biden and vice president Kamala Harris. We are very happy that for the first time a woman of Indian origin was elected for vice President. I would like to congratulate Kamala Harris," Pattnaik told ANI.

People praise his art

He also shared a picture of his creation on Twitter congratulating the leaders for their "historic win". Since posted earlier on November 9, the post has garnered over 1.6 thousand likes and a multitude of comments. " Sir I want to see your sand art live if I visit puri next time.please share me where in puri beach I can see your beautiful sand art?" requested a user. "I want to learn this. Please help me," wrote another.

nice art work! — Under spell (@aishwarya_re) November 9, 2020

👌👌 — Ashish Thapliyal (@thapliyalashi) November 8, 2020

@Lee_in_Iowa, you should really see this! — Reshma Nayyar (@ReshmaNayyar) November 8, 2020

अति सुंदर — Utpal Tiwari (@tripathi_utpal) November 8, 2020

Congratulations — DharmendraTripathy (@dharmendra1munu) November 8, 2020

US election 2020

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were projected winners of the presidential poll on Saturday, November 7 by several major US media outlets after the Democratic party candidate secured a major lead against incumbent Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, which offers 20 electoral votes. Before Pennsylvania was called, Biden was lagging behind by just 6 votes to reach the magic 270 mark, which is required for a candidate to become the president of the United States.

Meanwhile, sitting President Donald Trump has refused to concede defeat and is insisting election fraud as the reason behind Biden's victory. The Trump campaign and the Republican National Convention (RNC) have filed lawsuits in several states, challenging the counting of late-arriving votes. The Trump campaign has accused poll officials of illegally counting ballots that arrived after 8 p.m. on the final voting day.

