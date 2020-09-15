Jill Biden's Limited Edition Stuart Weitzman Boots Send A Strong Message; Netizens React

Jill Biden has encouraged people to 'vote' with her fashion statement ahead of the 2020 US presidential elections. Joe Biden's wife stepped out wearing a pair of classic black boots with a message printed in silver that read 'vote'. Dr Jill Biden wore her 700 Stuart Weitzman when she joined the democratic US Presidential election nominee in Delaware for early voting in an attempt to raise awareness about voting. Being an educator, a professor, Joe Biden's wife Jill Biden tried to start a conversation about voting. According to a report by The Hill, Michelle Obama was also spotted making a fashion statement with 'vote' accessories to raise awareness. During her speech at the Democratic National Convention, Michelle Obama was spotted wearing a gold necklace that read 'vote'.

.@DrBiden walks out of the Delaware State Building wearing boots with “VOTE” stenciled on each one. pic.twitter.com/9On1621Acd — Jill Biden For FLOTUS (@Jillbiden46) September 14, 2020

Stuart Weitzman #5050VOTE Boots

Jill Biden's boots were from Stuart Weitzman's limited-edition collection. The brand collaborated with 'I am a voter' to raise awareness about voting ahead of the 2020 US presidential. Stuart Weitzman donated 100% of the net profits from the sale of the limited edition boots to the nonpartisan non-profit. I am a voter is an organisation that aims to raise awareness about voting and increase voter participation across the United States. The brand also tweeted a close up picture of Jill Biden wearing the limited edition boots with 'vote' motifs which were launched on August 23.

Netizens React to Jill Biden's Stuart Weitzman

After the picture of Jill Biden's boots was posted on Twitter by Stuart Weitzman as well as a fan account, netizens couldn't help but react. Joe Biden's wife's initiative received a mixed reaction from people. While most praised her fashion sense and initiative, others pointed out that her footwear costs more than what most families earn.

Those are freaking awesome!!! — mariana Z (@mariana057) September 14, 2020

💙 This!! Can’t wait till you are our 1st lady!!!! — Julie Anne 🆘🌊💙🕶🌺☀️🍺🏋🏻‍♀️ (@bagan_jujubeans) September 14, 2020

Wearing boots that cost more than some families make. Thx @DrBiden for showing us how privileged you are — Theo😳Cost (@cost_theo) September 15, 2020

Some netizens took this opportunity to take a dig at the current First Lady of the US, Melania Trump for her choice of clothing. There were also those who tweeted pictures comparing Jill Biden's fashion statement to Melania Trump's fashion statement.

A lot different from the message Melania wore on her jacket when she went to the baby/child detention centers. — Elizabeth Bradbury (@isabellabc) September 14, 2020

Hmmmm. So let’s get this straight. Melania wears clothes reading, “I really don’t care. Do U?” Jill Biden wears boots reading, “VOTE.” The choice should be an obvious one, right? You go, Jill! — Chiripada (@arenaonpoint) September 15, 2020

What a comparison! pic.twitter.com/GyeUwkMwYJ — Harmony is a woman (@Harmony00651190) September 14, 2020

Cool boots. Let’s compare class vs. classless >>>>> Vote vs I don’t care, do you? Bahahahaha — Gabbizart (@klassylady20069) September 14, 2020

