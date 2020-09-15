US Customs Seize OnePlus Earphones Thinking Its Counterfeit Apple Airpods, Netizens React

The United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) recently seized OnePlus wireless earphones after confusing it to be counterfeit Apple Airpod earbuds. CBP officers seized 2,000 counterfeit Apple Airpod Earbuds from Hong Kong destined for Nevada at an air cargo facility located at John F. Kennedy International Airport on August 31. "If the merchandise were genuine, the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) would have been $3,98,000," said CBP on its official website last week.

"CBP officers are protecting the American public from various dangers on a daily basis. The interception of these counterfeit earbuds is a direct reflection of the vigilance and commitment to mission success by our CBP Officers daily," said Troy Miller, Director of CBP’s New York Field Operations in the press release issued by US CBP after the seizure of OnePlus wireless earphones.

CBP shared the report of the seizure on Twitter on September 14 with a caption that read, "That's not an Apple". The OnePlus USA immediately responded to the post saying, "Hey, give those back!" The post has now gone viral on the micro-blogging platform, waging war between loyalists of Apple and OnePlus. Apple fans accused OnePlus of stealing the design, while the supporters of the Chinese smartphone brand came in defence saying that it looks nothing like Airpods and suggested CBP to read packaging before making seizures as counterfeit policy only applies when things are passed off with same branding.

THAT'S NOT AN 🍎 —



CBP officers at JFK Airport recently seized 2,000 counterfeit Apple AirPods from Hong Kong, valued at $398K had they been genuine.



Details via @CBPNewYorkCity: https://t.co/XMgjkfT56i pic.twitter.com/Ofn9REJ9ZB — CBP (@CBP) September 14, 2020

Hey, give those back! 🙃 — OnePlus USA (@OnePlus_USA) September 14, 2020

Netizens react

"Ooooof CBP needs to hire someone who knows their Tech, The One Plus Buds Are Legitimate. They celebrated way too soon, I kinda want to hear what occurred after learning these were Legit by the Media & other people," one user commented. "When you don’t train the staff and just give them a badge and a gun. Next thing you know they are going to arrest people of Asian descent for being counterfeit white people," another individual wrote.

A user replying to OnePlus USA's comment wrote, "Omg, I'm surprised you're not being sued for stealing designs from Apple. Get more creative people. Just a tactic to confuse customers to think they're buying high-quality AirPod’s...sure worked at customs." Another user said, "I'm sorry, it looks too similar, take these and ask anyone on the street, they will darn say it is an Apple Airpods."

Stop making products that so closely resemble Apple’s — Brandon (@dorcusmafia) September 14, 2020

Please look up “Counterfeit “ in a dictionary... FYI - The words OnePlus printed on the box (NOT @Apple) kind of gives you a clue. 🤦‍♂️🤣 — John Koh (@johnkohphoto) September 14, 2020

This is like confiscating Samsung TVs because they're not Sony TVs.



OnePlus is a legitimate tech brand that doesn't pretend to be Apple. This is ludicrous. — Ryan Brown 🎮 (@Toadsanime) September 14, 2020

Samsung TVs do not copy the design of Sony TVs unlike how OnePlus clearly ripped off the design of Apple, hence the confusion. — Macrike (@Macrike) September 14, 2020

What design dumbass? Airports have no design at all. There as plain Jane as they get. Oneplus earbuds actually have a design. It's got curves and edges unlike the airpods. — HollowSquadrin (@281GundamGas) September 14, 2020

Why is this still up? — Devin Nunes’ cow 🐮 (@DevinCow) September 14, 2020

