'See You When You Reopen': US Man Leaves $3000 Tip On $7 Bill To Help Restaurant In Crisis

In another tale of empathy amid pandemic, a man left the $3,000 tip on a single beer purchase. The incident happened at a fine dining restaurant called Nighttown in Cleveland, US wherein the anonymous customer left the “grand” tip on a bill of $7. A photograph of the receipt was shared on Facebook by the restaurant’s owner Brenden Ring who wrote that he and his wait staff were humbly grateful for the incredibly kind gesture.

Explaining the incident, Ring wrote that just before Nighttown voluntarily entered a temporary shutdown, a customer walked in and ordered a beer. After asking for the check, the customer handed his credit card slip to Ring, wished him well and told him me to share the tip amongst the wait staff of which there were four working brunches that day.

"As he walked out I looked down at the tip and realized he left a whopping $3000 tip on a single beer purchase. I ran after him and he said no mistake we will see you when you reopen!.” Ring wrote sharing his experience.

The generosity of the customer not only won the heart of the restaurant staff but also netizens. With the post garnering nearly 800 likes, many took the opportunity to hail the kindness of the man. “Wonderful generosity that should inspire all of us to be especially kind and help those in the industry with similar gestures,” wrote a user. “We still live in a world of caring people,” added another.

Donnie Wahlberg's generous tip

Earlier this month, American actor and singer Donnie Wahlberg recently left a $2,020 tip at a restaurant in Massachusetts, carrying forward his habit of leaving generous tips for restaurant staff. A photograph of the bill was shared by ‘Marshland Restaurants and Bakery’ on Facebook and has been doing rounds of the internet. The details on the bill reveal that the celebrity's kind tip was not on an expensive bill but on an amount of $35. While the restaurant operators blacked out the other details while sharing, they intentionally wrote #2020tip challenge on the bill to encourage other people tip with open hearts and pockets."

