Shein Among 59 Banned Chinese Apps: Netizens Share Hilarious Memes For Fashion Lovers

As the government of India banned at least 59 Chinese Mobile Apps that included Tik Tok, UC Browser, and the popular clothing brand Shein, the fashion influencers on Twitter have expressed discontentment having to bid their favourite hub of apparel collection goodbye. The government of India banned the Chinese apps citing the reason that it has been “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order”. Shein, which is an international B2C apparel brand caters largely to its women customers as it sold items for ladies ranging from bags, shoes, accessories, swimwear, and plus size dresses. However, the internet has now launched a hilarious meme fest with its ban that has left the women heartbroken.

Users ask 'no pre-ban Shein sale?'

“Can’t imagine the number of girls crying over shein ban,” wrote a page on Twitter as several others shared the hilarious memes and jokes. “So, Ummm, should I anticipate a pre-ban Shein sale or no????!” wrote another. A woman, presumably saddened with the news wrote on Twitter, “Shein has been banned and I don't know from where I am gonna buy new clothes anymore! I am in total support of the ban but that was the best legit app for wardrobe!!!” While girls will miss the popular shopping go-to app, the apps such as Shien, Club Factory, YouCam makeup, Beauty Plus, Selfie City, Meitu, Wonder Camera, Photo Wonder, We Meet, Sweet Selfie, among many others have been accused of stealing the customer’s confidential data and its unauthorized distribution to servers outside India.

Everybody who ordered clothes from #shein few days ago. pic.twitter.com/rRCyklMtR5 — Ananya (@sexiananoit) June 29, 2020

Did they just ban shein and club factory pic.twitter.com/FRS94fxH0D — s⁷⁺⁸ (@interludehwa) June 29, 2020

Government ban shein

Le girls: pic.twitter.com/iPCuHwRq64 — Ayushi Dixit (@_cutieish_ayu_) June 30, 2020

Me and my best friends after ban of Shein @pandaguinn pic.twitter.com/yJyBvtNCPP — Disha (@dishaashaa17) June 30, 2020

suggest a good alternative for shein y'all pic.twitter.com/k2NokBSzK3 — || ত্রিপর্ণা || (@hasnuhana_x) June 29, 2020

girls after shein ban : pic.twitter.com/gfZN00dngp — Pulpkey (@pulpkey) June 29, 2020

Shein got banned. I have no life now. No fashion. No accessories. No shoes. #shein pic.twitter.com/lcGHjpumU9 — Sitara Thomas (@SitaraMThomas) June 29, 2020

