How To Delete Shein Account To Safeguard Privacy Of Your Profile?

Recently, the Indian government decided to ban 59 Chinese mobile applications like TikTok, SHAREit, UC Browser and others. The step to ban Chinese applications comes as a retaliation act against China amid ongoing border tensions going between the two countries. One of the popular applications to have been banned now from India is a shopping portal named Shein.

The portal was known to house a number of smaller fashion brands and reportedly had over one million active Indian users and catering to over 10,000 orders per day. Now that the application has been banned, it is important for users to delete their respective accounts from the portal in order to preserve their data. Below are the steps to delete Shein account -

Also read: Is PicsArt a Chinese App? Know more about this photo/video editing app here

How to delete Shein account?

Shein officially does not provide users with an easy way to delete their accounts. Neither the official website nor mobile applications give users an option to permanently delete their accounts. Thus, users have to request Shein to remove the account for them. Users need to send an email to 'data@shein.com' in order to delete their accounts. The request to delete the account should be made from the same address used to sign up on the portal. The request must also include 'Delete my Shein account' as the subject.

Also read: TikTok vanishes from Google PlayStore but app still active as Centre bans 59 Chinese apps

It is quite possible that Shein does not delete the account even after users requesting it via email. In such scenarios, head over to Shein's customer service page and chat with the company's customer care. Users can request account closure from the chat screen and get their complaints registered as a ticket. Users will receive an email later stating that the ticket has been resolved and the account has been disabled.

Also read: How to delete SHAREit account? Tutorial to log out from the Chinese data sharing portal

59 Chinese apps banned

In the targeted move made by India, 59 China-based applications including Shein, SHAREit, TikTok and others were banned in the country. Since there have been concerns about data security and privacy safeguarding for Indian citizens, the decision to ban Chinese applications has also been welcomed by many on social media and other public platforms. Below is a complete list of all the Chinese applications which are now banned in India -

Also read: PM Modi LIVE address to nation at 4 PM: Covid Unlock 2 to begin; govt bans 59 Chinese apps