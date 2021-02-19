Shweta Memes Trend On Twitter, Hera Pheri, Aashiqui 2 Get Added To #ShwetaYourMicIsOn Mix

The internet seems to can’t get over the ‘Shweta’ viral video. The #Shwetayourmicison is currently one of the top trends on Twitter. Social media users are flooding the handles with hilarious memes about the viral video that was trending on social media on February 18, 2021.

Shweta memes trend on Twitter

A Zoom call video took social media by storm yesterday. The video seems to be from Zoom call where hundreds of students assembled. One of the participants in the call, named Shweta was attending a separate call on her phone. But unfortunately, her Zoom call mic was on and her entire conversation with her friend Radhika was heard by the other participants of the video call.

What happened to Shweta?

On her phone call with Radhika, Shweta revealed personal and intimate details about one of her boy friend’s past relationship. Soon this Zoom call went viral on social media and #Shweta was trending on Twitter. Now, this viral Zoom call video has prompted a meme fest on social media platforms. Shweta memes are trending everywhere.

Apart from #Shweta, #Shwetayourmicison is also trending online. The reason being, when Shweta began discussing intimate details about her boy friend’s past relationships, other participants on the Zoom call began yelling, “Shweta your mic is on”. Hence this phrase has become the tagline of multiple Shweta memes on social media.

Talking about these Shweta memes, one Twitter user shared a meme and compared it to a scene from Hrithik Roshan’s film Krish. Another Twitter user compared it to one of the scenes from Akshay Kumar’s old film. One Twitter also talked about Shweta’s reaction after a phone call with Radhika got leaked. This user shared a still from Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur’s film Aashiqui 2.

Since this Shweta Zoom call went viral, one Twitter user also shared a meme where he is doubling checking all the mics available in the house during a conference call. Along with this new habit, Twitter shared a still from the 2000’s comedy Hera Pheri starring Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, and Paresh Rawal. Take a look at all of these viral Shweta memes here.

Group members to #Shweta: mic on hai, Mic bandh karde, Koi toh phone karo do isse!!#shwetayourmicison

Le inner feelings:- pic.twitter.com/9l2WJRT8Sm — ...Aɴυj... (@Its_hellraiser) February 18, 2021

Me checking my phone, earphones, laptop, TV, charger, microwave to see that I'm muted on con calls.#shwetayourmicison pic.twitter.com/j3J1SjBV6g — Anson D`souza (@Anson_nino) February 18, 2021

Group members on the call: Shweta your mic is on..



Le inner feelings-#Shweta #shwetayourmicison pic.twitter.com/Cyqupgu36r — Vijeet Srivastava (@sleepyViji) February 18, 2021

