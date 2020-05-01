TikTok User's Pizza Pan Cleaning Videos Tickle The Internet, Netizens Laud Her Dedication

TikTok star and YouTuber Ayla Jalyn has impressed millions of social media users with her pizza pan cleaning skills. Jalyn recently took to TikTok to share how she cleaned the ‘famous pizza pan’ which arrived with her husband's dinner. In a series of TikTok videos, she showed her followers how the pizza pan had not been cleaned in months and its holes were covered with grease.

‘Famous pizza pan’

She began her quest to clean the pizza pan, which appeared to be solid black with months worth of grease. In one of the videos, she even said that she believes that the pan has never been cleaned. She tried almost every DIY technique to clean the pan and even tried to scrape it with a flat tool. Though her techniques at the start did remove some of the grit, she was largely unsuccessful.

@aylajalyn 3rd attempt at cleaning the now even MORE “famous” pizza pan... 🤦🏼‍♀️ ♬ original sound - aylajalyn

From using oven cleaner to soaking it in aerated drinks overnight, Jalyn used every trick in the book but the pan looked just the same. She used various chemicals and even scrubbed the pan, but there was little improvement. In her final attempt, she used white vinegar and hoped it would do some kind of miracle. However, after several attempts to clean the pan, she was finally successful with an adhesive remover spray.

Her videos have taken over the internet by storm and the series of TikTok posts have kept millions of users engaged. With more than 20 million views, users were amused to see her dedication to clean the pan, which just looked like a black tray at the start.

