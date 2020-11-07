Single Man Adopts Five Siblings To Keep Them Together, Netizens Say 'you're Amazing'

An Ohio dad is earning laurels on the internet for adopting five brothers and sisters who were earlier separated into different home cares. Robert Carter of Cincinnati, who was raised in foster care, adopted siblings Marianna, 10, Robert, 9, Makayla, 8, Giovanni, 5, and Kiontae, 4, in order to keep the children together. Carter posted photos of his “beautiful family” on Instagram, saying, that the kids gave him “purpose” and are some of the best he’s taken in. The determined single dad also initiated a fundraiser on GoFundMe to “buy a new forever home where the kids can grow into next future leaders.”

Speaking to Good Morning America, Cincinnati’s proud dad said that the noises in his home went 13 or 14 notches up and he’d rather have that noise knowing they [Kids] are happy and happy together. Carter, the 29-year-old cosmetologist by profession and wig shop owner revealed that at a young age, he was separated from his 8 other siblings, and he was third oldest. At later stages, he was emancipated and granted custody of a younger sister and guardianship of a younger brother after spending years at the foster home care, sent aged 12. Carter’s experiences drove him into finding children home and keeping them together. Furthermore, Carter said that he had always wanted kids.

Netizens calls single dad 'a blessing'

“You are amazing! God bless you! I am definitely donating to you and your beautiful family! May you continue to be such a blessing to these babies,” a commenter wrote appreciating the single dad’s kindness. “Wow, you’re such a blessing! I love to see our black men being a GREAT father. God bless you,” another said. Thanking Carter for being compassionate towards children, one other user wrote, “Children need this solid love that will back them up and be there for them. They in turn will grow up to be solid adults. Thank you.”

