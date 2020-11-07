Moeen Ali Faces Wrath Of Netizens For Being Run Out On Free Hit In Crunch Eliminator Match

Bangalore were beaten by Hyderabad in the Dream11 IPL 2020 Eliminator on Friday at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Having won the toss, David Warner invited Bangalore to bat first in what was a must-win clash for both sides. Bangalore got off to a horrible start as they lost skipper Virat Kohli for 6(7) in just the second over of the innings with Jason Holder taking his wickets.

The Caribbean all-rounder struck once again in his second over as he got rid of Bangalore's top-scorer of the tournament, Devdutt Padikkal for 1. After losing two early wickets, Aaron Finch and AB de Villiers started being a little cautious as they played without taking any risks. Bangalore somehow reached 54/2 at the halfway mark. It seemed like both batsmen had settled at the crease and would explode anytime from then. However, Shahbaz Nadeem had other plans as he got rid of Finch for 32(30).

England all-rounder Moeen Ali, who was drafted into the side for the all-important fixture, joined de Villiers at the crease. It was expected that the duo would rescue Bangalore from the precarious situation. But a terrible attempt to steal a single led to Moeen's dismissal. It all happened on the fourth ball of the 11th over bowled by Nadeem. Moeen was facing his first ball in what was also a free hit and a great opportunity for him to get off the mark.

The southpaw could only manage to steer the free hit ball to covers which went straight into the hands of Rashid Khan as he set off for a quick single. The Afghan international was quick to pick up the ball and released as he hit it the bullseye at the non-strikers to send Moeen packing for 1. Netizens were miffed with Moeen's lack of decisiveness in a do-or-die match as they slammed him for throwing his wicket away.

Several reactions poured in as fans also trolled the Bangalore all-rounder for getting dismissed on a free hit. Let's take a look at a few reactions -

Losing a wicket on a free hit is the most RCB thing ever — Abhyudaya Mohan (@AbhyudayaMohan) November 6, 2020

ICC: No one can out batsman on free hit



Le Rashid Khan: pic.twitter.com/PglMxz40uo — Anjani Kumar (@AnjaniK51687097) November 6, 2020

#RCBvSRH

Moeen ali gets run out on a free hit ball , scoring zero run .... pic.twitter.com/I5nG9mhScb — akshay (@broken_memerrr) November 6, 2020

These are just RCB things.... Getting out in Free hit. Seriously dissolve the whole team and go into the auctions. I don't even care anymore. — Shree G (@sg_gooner) November 6, 2020

Rules: you can't get out on free hit!

😹😹😹 pic.twitter.com/1bylMC7CxT — ब्रम्हवादिनी 🙅 (@NehaV_Jain) November 6, 2020

Moeen Ali tries to take a single on free hit. #RCBvSRH



Rashid Khan - pic.twitter.com/SDUuWaXkVE — Tushar Varanasi (@Tusharsindia) November 6, 2020

Moeen Ali tossing coin on free hit:

HEADS aaya to SIX

TAILS aaya to FOUR

Le coin :- pic.twitter.com/RGtafT8dX5 — Daren 🎭 (@darenface) November 6, 2020

Here's the clip of Moeen Ali run out

Coming back to the match, Bangalore managed to post 131/7 in their 20 overs riding on the back of a 43-ball 56 by AB de Villiers. In response, Hyderabad lost its openers early, however, Kane Williamson ensured that he struck to one end and kept the runs flowing. After being 67/4 after 12 overs, Williamson along with Holder ensured that they went about their chase meticulously.

In the end, the Men in Orange chased down the target with two balls to spare. Williamson scored a brilliant 44-ball 50* while Holder chipped in with a useful 20-ball 24*.

