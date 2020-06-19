Tony Hawk Shares Video Of First Skateboarding Session Since Finger Rearrangement | Watch

Tony Hawk, the legendary X Games champion, recently took to Twitter to post a video of his ‘first’ skateboarding session since his ‘finger rearrangement’. Earlier this month, Hawk was out skating a bowl when he attempted a trick and fell to the ground. While he tried to break his fall with his hands, a few fingers hit the ground first and bent in ‘new directions’.

After spending days in recovery, the pro skater took to Twitter on June 19 to share his ‘first session’. In the caption, Hawk also called his session an ‘irony’ as his first trick in the video, which he called it the ‘most basic’, became the hardest for him as it required a solid grip. Here is the video of his ‘effortless’ skateboard session which has left netizens stunned.

First session back since my finger rearrangement: the irony here is that my first trick in this line (backside air) is the most basic, but has become the hardest because it requires a solid grip. 🖖🏽🛹 pic.twitter.com/A4gifH3u9m — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) June 18, 2020

On June 8, Hawk shared a series of videos and photos showing how things quickly went south. While some videos showed him skateboarding with his son Riley, he also posted photos of his broken fingers. In the caption, the pro skater shared a full breakdown of what happened and how the ‘fun session’ came to a ‘screeching halt’.

Netizens stunned to see ‘effortless’ session

However, as Hawk shared the video after recovering from the injury, internet users were stunned to see him ‘rocking’ again. While some users wrote that it is good’ to see him back, others said that the video is a ‘poetry in motion’. One twitter user said, “Great to see you back!!”. Another user added, "The best part of falling down, We get back up!” “You make that look so easy,” added another.

glad to see you are recovering! — clare (@c00lclare) June 18, 2020

Good to see you back up! — Jordan (@posterizedgod) June 18, 2020

I wish I could make or do anything as effortlessly as you make skateboarding look. — Roger Heidelberger (@iambatman_maybe) June 18, 2020

I had to watch the dismount at the end at least a dozen times because it just looks like black magic — TurnLeftist (@Turn_Leftist) June 18, 2020

This man is still shredding, you love to see it — Jay (@xJ_a_y) June 18, 2020

Good to see that hand functioning again !! — rob darach (@robdarach) June 18, 2020

