Last Updated:

Tony Hawk Shares Video Of First Skateboarding Session Since Finger Rearrangement | Watch

Tony Hawk, the legendary X Games champion, recently took to Twitter to post a video of his ‘first’ skateboarding session since his ‘finger rearrangement’.

Written By
Bhavya Sukheja
Tony Hawk

Tony Hawk, the legendary X Games champion, recently took to Twitter to post a video of his ‘first’ skateboarding session since his ‘finger rearrangement’. Earlier this month, Hawk was out skating a bowl when he attempted a trick and fell to the ground. While he tried to break his fall with his hands, a few fingers hit the ground first and bent in ‘new directions’. 

After spending days in recovery, the pro skater took to Twitter on June 19 to share his ‘first session’. In the caption, Hawk also called his session an ‘irony’ as his first trick in the video, which he called it the ‘most basic’, became the hardest for him as it required a solid grip. Here is the video of his ‘effortless’ skateboard session which has left netizens stunned.

READ: Picture Of Dog 'kissing' A Dolphin Wins Internet, Netizens Spot ‘jealous Ex’

On June 8, Hawk shared a series of videos and photos showing how things quickly went south. While some videos showed him skateboarding with his son Riley, he also posted photos of his broken fingers. In the caption, the pro skater shared a full breakdown of what happened and how the ‘fun session’ came to a ‘screeching halt’. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) on

READ: Good News: Five Encouraging Stories Giving Hope Amid Difficult Times

Netizens stunned to see ‘effortless’ session 

However, as Hawk shared the video after recovering from the injury, internet users were stunned to see him ‘rocking’ again. While some users wrote that it is good’ to see him back, others said that the video is a ‘poetry in motion’. One twitter user said, “Great to see you back!!”. Another user added, "The best part of falling down, We get back up!” “You make that look so easy,” added another. 

READ: TSA's Bomb Sniffing Dog Retires, Netizens Say 'thank You' For Service

READ: Bear Climbs Tree To Steal From A Bird-feeder, Instead Gets Reprimanded By A Man; Watch
 

First Published:
COMMENT
LATEST NEWS
View all