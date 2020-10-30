Slovakian Company Develops Car That Can Transform Into Aircraft, Watch Its Maiden Flight

Marking another futuristic invention, a Slovakian company has successfully created the car that can transform into a plane. Klein Vision, which has been working on the design for the last 30 years, has finally come up with its flying car, Metro News reported. The one of its kind vehicle named Aircar recently completely its maiden flight and is ready to hit the markets later this year.

With the capacity to run both on land and in air, the car weighs 1 1,100 kg and can carry an additional load of 200 kg. “With wings on both sides, it can quickly change from driving mode to flying mode. The transformation is completed at the touch of a button. Computers inside the car operate the system automatically and are able to lock the wings in the right position," the creators explained no their website.

Image: klein-vision.com

'For leisure and self-driving journeys'

The company also posted a video of the car on Youtube which has been viewed by over 91,541 people till now. Along with the clip, the company described that the “latest generation flying car” could transform from road vehicle into air vehicle in less than 3-minutes. “Useful for leisure and self-driving journeys, and also as a commercial taxi service,” they added.

In the video, the grey-coloured car could be seen running on a highway when it suddenly stops. The driver of the car could be then seen pushing a button and soon metallic wings emerge, transforming the vehicle into an aircraft. The video finally concludes by showing the aircraft flying in the vast blue sky.

“Very impressive. Finally, a practical flying car that's beautiful. Congratulations Professor Klein & team," wrote one person in the comments section. “WOW, need this ASAP!" added another. so the meme "in the future, we'll have flying cars." is dead?, quipped another.

