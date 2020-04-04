The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Zoom App: Man Tickles The Internet With Hilarious Background Trick, Netizens In Splits 

What’s Viral

A man working from home used his creative skills to create a background of himself “accidentally walking in” on himself during a Zoom meeting

Written By Prachi Arya | Mumbai | Updated On:
Creative in Quarantine: Man tickles the Internet with tricky Zoom background

Making the best use of their creative skills, people in quarantine are coming up with unique ideas to keep themselves and others entertained amid the coronavirus lockdown.

As more and more people work from home, official video conferences being interrupted with pets and family members walking into the room have become a norm but did you know one can walk in on themselves too? 

Read: Delhi Residents Play Tambola Across Balconies, Anand Mahindra Says 'amazed By Creativity'

Clone trick tickles the internet

In the short clip, the user can be seen sitting in front of his laptop and recording a video when suddenly he pops out accidentally from the door. Confused? How can a person who is sitting on the chair and recording suddenly appear from behind? The secret behind this lies in the video itself. The man tried to experiment with the Zoom app where he created his lookalike and made it look as if he is appearing in the room from behind. 

'Can you please teach me?'

The video received immense appreciation from the people on social media withing seconds of upload. People showered their comments on the post and hailed the video with thousands of likes. Amazed by the creativity, some people asked him to teach them the process of doing it. While the others who took inspiration from the creative move shared their pictures of experiments so that it could inspire others to keep themselves busy. 

Read: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Says 'Self-quarantine Period An Opportunity To Explore Creativity'

Read: Rhea Kapoor Asks People To Bring Out Their Creativity Amid Coronavirus Crisis

One of the users wrote that this is the best thing that has happened out of the quarantine period. 

Read: Girl Asks Boyfriend To Take Her On Fancy Date, His Creativity Leaves People In Splits

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Borivali
INSIDE A MUMBIA CONTAINMENT ZONE
PM Modi
PM MODI DIALS BRAZIL PRESIDENT
Tata Power
TATA: 'GRID CAN HANDLE LOAD DROP'
Athawale
ATHAWALE PENS COVID AWARENESS POEM
Shekhar Kapur, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, others back PM Modi's '9 mins' COVID appeal
B-TOWN PRAISES PM'S '9 MINS' APPEAL
Javed
JAVED MIANDAD DEMANDS DEATH PENALTY