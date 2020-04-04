Zoom App: Man Tickles The Internet With Hilarious Background Trick, Netizens In Splits 

Making the best use of their creative skills, people in quarantine are coming up with unique ideas to keep themselves and others entertained amid the coronavirus lockdown.

As more and more people work from home, official video conferences being interrupted with pets and family members walking into the room have become a norm but did you know one can walk in on themselves too?

Clone trick tickles the internet

In the short clip, the user can be seen sitting in front of his laptop and recording a video when suddenly he pops out accidentally from the door. Confused? How can a person who is sitting on the chair and recording suddenly appear from behind? The secret behind this lies in the video itself. The man tried to experiment with the Zoom app where he created his lookalike and made it look as if he is appearing in the room from behind.

Today I made a Zoom background of myself accidentally walking in on myself in a Zoom meeting. pic.twitter.com/Rl2AsjfZ7V — Dan Crowd (@itsdancrowd) April 3, 2020

'Can you please teach me?'

The video received immense appreciation from the people on social media withing seconds of upload. People showered their comments on the post and hailed the video with thousands of likes. Amazed by the creativity, some people asked him to teach them the process of doing it. While the others who took inspiration from the creative move shared their pictures of experiments so that it could inspire others to keep themselves busy.

Please teach me your ways wise man! — L0LiCE🇦🇹 (@L0LiCE) April 3, 2020

How do you do it? — ClairelyNot (@clairelynot) April 3, 2020

Dan, I think it is most impressive that people think the live version of you is the guy at the front. — Chris Dobespierre (@dobes) April 3, 2020

This is the best thing to come out of this quarantine — Jake Dekker (@jacobdekk) April 3, 2020

One of the users wrote that this is the best thing that has happened out of the quarantine period.

Love your work. I want to do this but with my non existent dog walking in on its hind legs then backing away slowly how do i do this? — Nadia Daly (@nadiasdaly) April 3, 2020

Help me make one of myself murdering myself — Der Kommissar (@kevbauder) April 3, 2020

