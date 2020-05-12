Snake Slithers Into ATM Kiosk In Ghaziabad, Netizens Say It Wants 'Hiss-ab' Of Its Money

Lockdown and stringent stay at home measures have pushed people inside their homes leaving ATMs, parks and other public spots deserted. Taking advantage of the situation many animals are now roaming freely across cities. Recently, a snake was spotted slithering into an ATM in Gaziabad.

A video clip of the incident was shared on social media recently and shows the snake slipping into the ATM machine. According to reports, the snake managed to enter the ATM was spotted by the guard who then locked the door from outside. After climbing the kiosk, it slithered away inside an opening in the kiosk.

Banks are known to have snakes in their boardrooms. Never seen one that enters an ATM.

I guess after the clean up of NPA and stoppage of loan disbursal services through phone banking the snakes in our system had to find a way to get the money out .

Reminds me of Nagin the movie pic.twitter.com/sInAqxfj6Q — Col DPK Pillay,Shaurya Chakra,PhD (Retd) (@dpkpillay12) May 8, 2020

Video goes viral

The 48-second clip has racked up over 3.8k views and nearly 200 likes since posted. Many also joked that the snake had paid a visit there to withdraw money amid lockdown.

When the ATM has a touch screen, the poor snake has no choice but to do this. — Shreyansh Rattra (@RattraShreyansh) May 8, 2020

Guess this wants to get a hiss-ab of all the monies it has — Red face (@fultoovella) May 8, 2020

I wish robbers came there and instead of the loot receive gift from ATM 🐍 — क्या करोगे जान कर 😂 (@himalayahermit) May 8, 2020

😳😳

I am gonna remember this everytime go to any ATM



Which place? — NinjaWarrior (@NannuK7) May 8, 2020

Smart comments by all but not one wondering abt its well being/did the 'black money'turn it into a corrupt slitherin currency keeper or the machine gave it a jolt of human reality

Where was it? — సత్యం சிவம் सुन्दRm (@sundaramshrik) May 8, 2020

If I'd have seen this in real, I'd never enter an ATM probably.... — The Karan (@karan0712) May 8, 2020

