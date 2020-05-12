Last Updated:

Snake Slithers Into ATM Kiosk In Ghaziabad, Netizens Say It Wants 'Hiss-ab' Of Its Money

Taking advantage of the situation many animals are now roaming freely across cities. Recently, a snake was spotted slithering into an ATM in Gaziabad. 

Snake slithers into ATM in Ghaziabad, netizens say it wants 'Hiss-ab' of its money

Lockdown and stringent stay at home measures have pushed people inside their homes leaving ATMs, parks and other public spots deserted. Taking advantage of the situation many animals are now roaming freely across cities. Recently, a snake was spotted slithering into an ATM in Gaziabad. 

A video clip of the incident was shared on social media recently and shows the snake slipping into the ATM machine. According to reports, the snake managed to enter the ATM was spotted by the guard who then locked the door from outside. After climbing the kiosk, it slithered away inside an opening in the kiosk.

Video goes viral

The 48-second clip has racked up over 3.8k views and nearly 200 likes since posted. Many also joked that the snake had paid a visit there to withdraw money amid lockdown. 

