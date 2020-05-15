Snake's Caterpillar-like Movement Goes Viral On The Internet; Watch Video

An astonishing video of a snake went viral on social media in no time. Instead of slithering like common snakes, this one has opted for another way of locomotion. It was spotted moving ahead just like a caterpillar.

Just like birds fly and rabbits hop, snakes slither from one place to another. Recently, someone shared a video clip on an online forum featuring the reptile striding uncommonly. Unlike other snakes, this one was moving on the road as a caterpillar does. It took the internet by storm and left many viewers baffled as they could not understand the snake’s unusual movement. Take a look at the non-slithering snake’s viral video.

Right after being shared, the snake video clip became immensely popular. The viral video garnered over 1500 comments and 55000 upvotes on the forum in no time. Internet users commented by revealing that they had not seen such a thing before. Moreover, some of them dropped comments on the animal video revealing that they were not feeling comfortable watching it and the snake must have been raised by a caterpillar.

Netizens react

However, many forum users identified the snake in the viral video and called it a puff adder. They explained that its movement is known as rectilinear locomotion. According to Encyclopedia Britannica, this motion happens when the snake’s body moves in a straight line and uses a flow of muscle contractions along the sides which makes it look like a caterpillar moving forward. According to reports, this kind of locomotion movement is quite common in large and heavy-bodied snakes including boas and some of the vipers.

