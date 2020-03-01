US Couple Discovers 150 Snakes Living Beneath Their New House

In a shocking incident, a Colorado couple was stunned when they found over 150 snakes living under their new house. Shaynon McFadden and Royce Robins discovered a large snake den underneath the back deck of the house when they purchased it on Rushmore Street, in November 2018. As per reports, they began finding the snakes the following spring. As the weather warmed, more snakes appeared in their yard and some were even found inside the home.

More than 150 snakes were removed from the property and relocated, as per the reports. The couple were not aware of the snake infestation when they first purchased the property. They spent almost $8,000 (Rs 5.77 lakh) on a new deck, shed and pest control, as per reports.

6-Foot Boa snake found in house

Similarly, a resident in Rose Hill, a town about 20 miles southeast of Wichita, Kansas reportedly found 6-Foot Boa Constrictor hidden in the living room. According to the reports, the Butler County firefighters in Kansas responded to an emergency call by the Rose Hill police officers who discovered a humungous snake slithering underneath a man’s living room couch, they said that they required emergency assistance for an “unusual” situation.

Melvin Linot, the Deputy Fire Chief, who is also the fire department’s snake charmer, captured the snake with the help of his colleague from its hiding place and the department has since been on the lookout for the owner, suggest reports. The nonvenomous reptile identified as the 6-foot long Boa Constrictor snake, a reptile typical to Central and South America, was assumed by the officers a pet to one of the neighbouring homes that had gone missing, as per reports.

The Butler County Fire District took to Facebook to share the image with caption, "This morning, we were asked by Rose Hill PD for assistance with an unusual call in Rose Hill."

