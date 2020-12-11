Fortnite Weekly Challenges: Here's How To Destroy Dog Houses In Fortnite

Fortnite Season 5 has now been released and the makers are certainly adding a lot of new content to their game. A number of new challenges have been introduced to the game. A recent Fortnite challenge involves the players to destroy dog challenges. This has managed to take over the gaming community as well. So we have listed all the information about destroying dog houses in Fortnite. Read

Also Read | Fortnite Exotic Weapons Locations: Location And Price For The New Exotic Weapons

Also Read | How To Get Thee Sing Along Emote In Fortnite? Price, Release Date And Rarity Of This Emote

Fortnite Weekly Challenges: Destroy dog houses

The players have recently been talking about destroying dog houses in Fortnite. This is because the makers have released a new set of weekly challenges that need the players to destroy dog houses. The best place to complete the Fortnite weekly challenges, head over to Holly Hills. There are a total of 3 houses in that area. The players must search in that area and destroy the dog houses to complete the Fortnite weekly challenges. Here are all the other Fortnite Weekly Challenges.

Destroy mailboxes (x5)

Plant the evidence in Catty Corner or Flush Factory (x3)

Find car parts (x3)

Deliver a vehicle from Steamy Stacks to Pleasant Park (x1)

Drive through flaming rings (x1)

Find clues in Pleasant Park, Holly Hedges, and Lazy Lake (x3)

Destroy dog houses (x3)

Fortnite Season 5 Patch Notes

The Hunt is On

The Zero Point is exposed, but no one escapes the Loop, not on your watch. Join Agent Jones and the greatest hunters from across Realities like The Mandalorian in a chaotic battle that will shape the future of the Island...

New Hunting Grounds

New hunters mean new locations from beyond the Loop. Battle for honour in an ancient arena, sharpen your survival skills in the jungle and explore the shifting crystalline sands flowing from the exposed Zero Point.

Help for Hire

As a hunter, it’s your duty to help the Island’s Characters in their unstable new reality. Take on their quests and bounties, get intel on your surroundings, or hire them to be your ally. Don’t want to negotiate? Challenge them to a duel and reap the rewards.

Spend Your Wages

The new Characters only accept one form of payment: Bars! Earn Bars by completing quests and bounties, eliminating players, or finding hidden stashes around the Island. Spend your earned Bars on new Exotic weapons, upgrades, intel, services and more.

New Weapons, New Tricks

New weapons let you attack in novel ways. Unleash your fiery rage with the Dragon’s Breath Shotgun, switch between melee and ranged with the Mandalorian’s Amban Sniper Rifle, track your target with the Night Hawk, and more. Hunters and vendors are also working to bring you more weapons throughout the season, so keep an eye out!

All-New Battle Pass

Agent Jones has brought in the greatest Hunters across Realities to the Island. Pick up the Season 5 Battle Pass and unlock Mancake the fighting Flapjack, Mave the shapeshifter and the ultimate bounty hunter, The Mandalorian, with his companion The Child.

Who’s Next?

The hunters on the Island are only the first to arrive from outside the Loop... Throughout the Season, Agent Jones will bring in even more hunters from the Realities beyond. Who will be next?

Also Read | Fortnite Awakening Challenge: Here's How To Reach 88 In A Whiplash

Also Read | How To Get The Rainbow Fog Wrap In Fortnite In Four Easy Steps?