Karnataka: Sniffer Dog Honored For Tracing Gang Of Murder Accused After Running 11 Km

A nine-year-old sniffer dog traced the path of accused murderer and ran continuously for 11 kilometres to locate him in Karnataka’s Davangere rural area. The Davangere Police Superintendent Hanumantha Rai posted the images from the ceremony paying tribute to the dog named ‘Tunga’ who played a “significant role” in the recent murder detection near Sulakere. Karnataka Additional Director General of Police (law and order) Dr Amar Kumar Pandey was also present at the event to honour the animal for its selfless services and lauded Tunga for “splendid tracing” on July 17.

According to reports, the Doberman pincher Tunga ran 11 kilometres without taking any stops from the crime spot in Basavapattana in the city to a house in Kashipur where the 25-year-old murder accused Chethan was hiding. Therefore, helped the law enforcement officers to capture him at night. Chethan had allegedly shot his associate Chandra Nayak with a stolen revolver earlier this month reportedly over the sharing of gold obtained through theft with two other accomplices. The police officers took Tunga to the spot where the murder took place on July 16 and the female dog led the sleuths to the area of Chetham’s hiding with two others.

Davangere 17.07.2020

Honoured the Police friend TUNGA for a splendid tracing of a gang of murder case criminals by running 11 kms and caught the culprits.I felt the pride in doing the honours for the pride of our police force.#amarkumarpandey #ips #karnatakaK9 #karnatakapolice pic.twitter.com/whqZ5tOVhg — Dr. Amar Kumar Pandey IPS (@AmarMaxPANDEY) July 18, 2020

Internet users laud the dog

Despite the fact that trained dogs are only able to run four to five kilometres from the place where the crime takes place, Tunga could track the accused 11 kilometres away. Even though Chethan has been arrested, his two accomplices fled the house and the police officers are now on a mission to trace them. Since the images and the news of Tunga’s contribution to the recent investigation were shared on Twitter, the internet users were quick to applaud the dog.

Super TUNGA. SUPERB KARNATAKA POLICE. WELL DONE SIR. KALABAIRAVAYA NAMO NAMAHA. pic.twitter.com/tugSZgZoSN — A.R.Sriram (@ARSriram2) July 19, 2020

Great good job — vinod v naik (@vinodvnaik6652) July 19, 2020

Long live Tunga — rohit (@rohit397_g) July 19, 2020

