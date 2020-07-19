Video Of Visually Impaired Dog Barking At Ham In ‘oven’ Makes Netizens Smile

A video of a visually impaired dog barking at the fridge while the pet parents bake a ham in the oven is doing rounds on the internet and netizens are finding it extremely adorable. The Reddit user posted the 20 seconds long video on a subreddit r/AnimalsBeingConfused with a caption reading “My 14-year-old blind dog loves ham. Every time we bake one, he barks at the ‘oven’”.

The video opens with the shot of an oven kept in a kitchen when a bark can be heard but the dog remains out of the frame for a few seconds. When the camera turns around to reveal the source of the sound, a fluffy pooch can be seen barking near a fridge. The dog, the oldest domesticated animal in the history of the planet, confused the fridge for the oven.

Netizens find it adorable

The video was shared on July 13 and garnered over 700 upvotes since then. Redditors are all praise for the dog and asked the pet parents to give him all the ham. “this has me so confused I love it,” commented a user. “Aww poor little guy. I also have a 15 yo blind dog...he's always confused,” another user replied.

One user wrote, “He’s trying his best, give him some ham for being a good boy”, to which the original poster responded, “He gets all the ham”. Check out some of the comments:

“Aww...have to admit it made me smile,” read one comment.

A Reddit user said, “That’s awesome. Made my day. Thanks for sharing”.

