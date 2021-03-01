Soldier Makes Best Friends With Dog On Duty Abroad; Brings Him Home In Heart-warming Tale

There are many stories that describe the lovely bond between humans and dogs. A clip shared on Reddit captures the essence of one such special bond that has now grabbed the attention of netizens. The video features a soldier posted abroad for duty and a dog that he met there. The video features the soldier and dog spending time together and texts emerge on the video that describe their story.

Soldier and his new friend

The caption alongside the video writes, “A soldier made a friend while deployed in the desert and brought him home. This dog couldn’t be happier.” The video starts with the information of how the soldier was posted at a desert area for duty and came across the dog that he named Sampson. The video shows the soldier and Sampson spending time together. According to the texts written on video, the soldier was deployed in the desert in January 2020. The dog would every day find him while he was returning home from work. He knew that they had bonded well so he tried to find a way to take it home to America. The soldier with the help of some good samaritans then brought Sampson to his home. It took him a 15-hour long flight and 14-hour drive to get Sampson to his home in America. The video ends with a soldier saying that bringing Sampson to America has been his biggest accomplishment in life.

Since being shared, the video has gathered tons of comments. People found the video clip to be extremely heart-warming and showered the comments section with suggestions regarding making a movie out of the incident. One user wrote, "That jump on the bed." "So happy and grateful there are people like this on our planet. For a moment, I’m relieved of all the meanness out there. Good man.", wrote another user. Another individual commented, "Made me smile? More like made me cry." Another person wrote, "No lie, this the realest love story."

