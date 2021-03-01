Amitabh Bachchan shares 'gratitude' after post on undergoing surgery; Mouni, Himesh react

Known to be an active blogger, Amitabh Bachchan had recently cited ‘surgery’ as the reason for not being able to blog, making his fans concerned. The actor seemed to hint that all was well, as he conveyed his gratitude to his fans for their good wishes. Even celebrities heaved a sigh of relief and sent their love and wishes.

Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans for wishes

Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog and expressed his ‘gratitude and love’ for the concern and the wishes. He also posted numerous pictures of himself in different frames of glasses, like rimless and aviators types.

In one of them, one could see a tape on his ears.

Big-B also posted one of the pictures on Instagram with folded hands emoji.

His Brahmastra co-star Mouni Roy and music composer Himesh Reshammiya were relieved and reacted by posting heart and gratitude emojis.

The Shahenshah had written on his blog that he could not write due to a ‘medical condition’, a surgery. Worried fans had sent their good wishes and prayers for a speedy recovery.

The Waqt: The Race Against Time star had been hospitalised for COVID-19 treatment in July last year, along with other members of his family, son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya. They all recovered from the infection.

Amitabh Bachchan on professional front

Recently, the poster of Bachchan from his movie Chehre was unveiled. The movie also stars Emraan Hashmi, among others, and releases on April 30. Another of his film, Jhund, is gearing up for release on June 18. Among the other projects in his kitty, include Brahmastra, which has been in the making for past two years, and Mayday, where he plays a lawyer and a reported film alongside Rashmika Mandanna.

