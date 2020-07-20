Sonam Kapoor Ahuja & Radhika Apte Go All Hearts For A Father's Letter To His Daughter

Recently, Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shared the latest social media post of actor-model Kani Kusruti. The post is about a father's letter to his daughter on her 18th birthday. Drawing the attention of her followers on the same, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shared in on the story session of her Instagram handle and wrote a heartfelt caption. It read, "To all the fathers who think like this, know that all the daughters who are lucky enough to have you will change the world." On the other side, Radhika Apte also showered love on the posts, as she dropped a red heart in the comments section. Check out Kani Kusruti's shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Instagram

A father's letter to her daughter

Interestingly, the Kerela Cafe actor shared the post and revealed what her father wrote to her when she turned 18 years old. In the letter, her father promised his daughter that he would stand by her side forever. He also offered a set of specific promises and listed out a few requests to his daughter. He also talked about the importance of freedom of an individual in the male-centric society. The father promised to provide his support to her daughter in her decisions.

As the letter moved further, the father also jotted down a few requests to his daughter. He requested her daughter to be kind and loving towards others. He also asked her to not hold grudges against others for long. Later, at the end of the letter, he wrote, "We, human, live in this world for a short time. So I wish you succeed in lot losing the radiance that you have today and always be capable of spreading love and happiness to others." The last slide of the post read, "Your Father, who is trying to be not-so-fatherly, / Maitreya."

The English translation of Kani's father's letter won hearts on the internet as it bagged more than 20k likes and is still counting. On the request of her fans, recently, on Sunday, Kani shared the original letter, written in the Malayalam language. Many of her fans and peers praised her father in the comments section.

